Chico Restaurant Expands Focus on Craft Cocktails, Brick-Oven Dining, and Elevated Brunch Experiences

CHICO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local diners seeking handcrafted cuisine and elevated drinks in a warm, rustic setting have a growing destination to enjoy. Unwined Kitchen & Bar is enhancing its menu and guest experience with expanded craft cocktails, a DIY Bloody Mary bar, bourbon and tequila flights, a diverse weekend brunch, and private dining options designed for celebrations and special events.An Elevated Approach to Chico’s Dining Scene Chico continues to see rising demand for restaurants that balance upscale quality with a welcoming, neighborhood feel. The team behind Unwined Kitchen & Bar has centered its approach on handcrafted American-inspired dishes, wood-fired flavors, and a dining room built for both memorable nights out and relaxed everyday visits.Guests will find a menu that blends comfort and creativity — including steaks, seafood, brick-oven pizzas, house pastas, seasonal shareables, and rotating specials that highlight local ingredients and chef-driven techniques. The restaurant’s warm interior and rustic-modern style create an atmosphere that feels inviting for everything from date nights to family gatherings.Craft Cocktails and Flights Take Center StageAlongside its kitchen, the bar program has become a major draw. Guests can explore handcrafted cocktails made with fresh ingredients, an extensive wine list, and local beers on tap. The menu also highlights bourbon flights, tequila flights, and a playful DIY Bloody Mary bar that has quickly become a weekend favorite.Each drink is designed to pair naturally with the menu’s wood-fired dishes , creating a balanced dining experience that brings together flavor, craftsmanship, and Chico’s laid-back charm.A Brunch Experience Made for Chico WeekendsWeekend brunch remains one of the restaurant’s most popular offerings, with a wide lineup of sweet and savory dishes, bottomless mimosas, and the custom Bloody Mary station that allows guests to build their perfect drink. The dog-friendly patio provides a relaxed outdoor setting where friends and families can enjoy sunny mornings over fresh plates and signature cocktails.Private Dining for Celebrations and Special EventsThe restaurant’s private event room offers a flexible space for birthdays, anniversaries, corporate gatherings, holiday parties, and group celebrations of all kinds. Customizable menus and a dedicated team help guests plan an experience tailored to their occasion, blending the restaurant’s signature hospitality with a more personal setting.A Community-Rooted Space Focused on Good Food, Good Drinks, and Good CompanyUnwined Kitchen & Bar was founded on the belief that dining should feel both elevated and effortless. With its brick-oven kitchen, craft cocktail program, weekend brunch, dog-friendly patio, and private event offerings, the restaurant continues to grow as one of Chico’s favorite places to unwind, celebrate, and share great meals with great people.

