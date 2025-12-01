Canadian Seniors Face Rising Fall Risks at Home: New Safety Measures Recommended

Canadian seniors face rising fall risks at home; practical safety upgrades and medical alert systems can help prevent injuries and expedite help.

CANADA, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Falls among older adults remain a growing safety issue in Canada, with the home continuing to be the most common setting for serious incidents. As more Canadians choose to age in place, health and safety leaders are encouraging seniors, families, and caregivers to take straightforward preventative steps to reduce fall hazards at home.

Falls are the leading cause of injury-related hospitalizations for Canadians aged 65 and older. An estimated 20–30% of Canadian seniors fall each year, and falls account for a large share of seniors’ injury hospitalizations. Approximately half of falls that result in hospitalization occur at home, where stairs and bathrooms are consistently identified as higher-risk areas.

Common Fall Risks At Home

Canadian fall-prevention resources highlight several frequent contributors:

- Tripping hazards such as loose rugs, cluttered walkways, and cords

- Poor lighting, particularly on stairs and in hallways

- Bathroom hazards including slippery tubs and lack of grab bars

- Stair risks such as missing railings or uneven steps

Health factors like medication side effects, vision changes, dizziness, and reduced strength or balance

Recommended safety measures

Experts recommend combining home adjustments with health and mobility supports to meaningfully reduce risk.

1) Make targeted home modifications

- Remove or firmly secure throw rugs

- Keep floors and stairs clear of clutter

- Improve lighting with brighter bulbs and night-lights

- Install grab bars in bathrooms and handrails on both sides of stairs

- Use non-slip mats in bathtubs/showers and non-skid stair treads

- Keep frequently used items within easy reach

2) Support strength, balance, and health

- Encourage regular strength and balance activity (e.g., physiotherapy exercises, tai chi, or guided programs)

- Schedule routine vision and hearing checks

- Ask clinicians or pharmacists to review medications that may increase dizziness or imbalance

3) Consider supportive technology where appropriate and when possible

For seniors living alone or recovering from previous falls, wearable medical alert systems or home-monitoring options may provide added assurance and faster access to help.

A Call To Action

Families, caregivers, housing providers, community organizations, and healthcare teams are encouraged to treat fall prevention as a core part of safe aging at home. Even modest steps, such as better lighting, reduced clutter, and a few well-placed supports, can significantly lower the likelihood of a serious fall.

For added reassurance, seniors and families may also consider personal medical alert systems that can connect them quickly to help if a fall occurs. Life Assure medical alert systems are designed to support independent living by enabling older adults to call for assistance at home or on the go, offering an additional layer of safety alongside home modifications and health-based prevention strategies.

A room-by-room checklist and fall-prevention resources are available through Canadian public health and senior-safety programs.

About This Initiative

This release supports a Canada-wide focus on reducing preventable injuries among older adults, promoting safe aging in place, and increasing practical awareness of fall-prevention strategies.

