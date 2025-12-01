'Serial Killers with Dr. Scott Bonn,' A Live Theatrical Event, Is Coming Home

Dr. Bonn on stage

Tickets for the national tour are on sale now!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned criminologist, producer, and best-selling author, Dr. Scott Bonn takes his audience inside the diabolical minds of infamous serial killers and unravels their terrifying motives in an exciting theatrical event, “Serial Killers with Dr. Scott Bonn,” that is touring the United States, beginning January 2026. Having profiled, corresponded with, and interviewed some of the most notorious killers of all time, Dr. Bonn is on a mission to inform, shock, thrill, and captivate his audience.

A complete listing of all cities/dates on the 2026 national tour, and links to purchase tickets are available at Dr. Bonn’s website

In this thrilling 90-minute show, Dr. Bonn reveals the insatiable, psychological hungers that drive the likes of Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer to kill repeatedly with impunity and no remorse. He explains why the majority of serial killers are either psychopaths or sociopaths, how the two differ, and he reveals that every serial killer is compelled to murder by a unique fantasy need. He also explains how/why serial killers are able to successfully avoid apprehension, blend into a crowd and become invisible.

Dr. Bonn has interacted with notorious serial killers such as Dennis Rader (“Bind, Torture, Kill”) and David Berkowitz (“Son of Sam”). He shares shocking tales from his actual experiences with these killers. Dr. Bonn also developed a profile of the unknown “Long Island Serial Killer” in 2011 that matches the alleged perpetrator, Rex Heuermann, perfectly. He shares the secrets of how he was able to predict the psychological and behavioral makeup of the Long Island Serial Killer with such incredible precision years before his capture.

Bonn has comprehensively studied, corresponded with, personally interviewed, and accurately profiled some of the world’s most notorious predators. Rather than employing a pop psychology or checklist approach to describe serial killers, Dr. Bonn relies on his direct interactions to explain that serial killers are psychologically complex, diverse and evolve from forces of both nature (biology) and nurture (environment). Simply put, Dr. Bonn takes his audience inside the minds of some of the world’s most terrifying killers from his own unique experiences rather than from a textbook. Finally, the audience can ask anything they ever wanted to know about serial killers in a dynamic, live Q&A session with Dr. Bonn. This live event is not to be missed.

Due to the nature of the topic and material, this show might not be appropriate for children.

About Dr. Scott Bonn:

Dr. Scott Bonn is a criminologist, best-selling author, commentator, and producer known for his expertise in the pathological workings of the criminal mind. With a career including the profiling and interactions with infamous serial killers, as well as a background in media and advertising, Dr. Bonn brings a truly unique perspective to the discussion of true crime and notorious killers.

Online Presence:

Instagram: @docbonn25

X: @docbonn

TikTok: @RealDocBonn

Best-selling Book: “Why We Love Serial Killers: The Curious Appeal of the World’s Most Savage Murderers” available at amazon.com

#truecrimecommunity #girlsnightout #murderino #truecrime #serialkiller #truecrimeaddict #mindhunter #truecrimepodcast

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.