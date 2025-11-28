Tony Dobbins Elected Southern Conference Chairman of the Veterans of Foreign Wars

Historic Georgia Leadership Marks New Era for VFW Southern Conference and Auxiliary

I’m honored to serve our Southern Conference members and to work alongside leaders who are deeply committed to our veterans.” — Tony Dobbins

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a gathering of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) leaders and members from across the region, Tony Dobbins was elected Chairman of the VFW Southern Conference on Saturday, November 8, 2025, in Montgomery, Texas. Dobbins will serve a two-year term, leading one of the organization’s most active and expansive conferences.

The Southern Conference represents and supports VFW Departments across 14 states - Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. Its mission is to promote the interests of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States and strengthen the efforts of VFW leadership throughout the region.

“I’m honored to serve our Southern Conference members and to work alongside leaders who are deeply committed to our veterans,” Dobbins said following his election. He shared that one of his primary goals for the upcoming term is to increase the Conference’s social media presence, helping member states in their recruitment and retention efforts. He also intends to foster stronger partnerships that will support programs and activities benefiting veterans across the South.

Dobbins will be joined by newly elected Conference officers:

• Vice Chairman: Eric Dudash, Alabama

• Secretary/Treasurer: David Moske, West Virginia

• Chaplain: Andrew Sockett, West Virginia

• Immediate Past Chairman Victor Letourneaut

On the Auxiliary side of the organization, Dawn Lemay was elected to a one-year term as Southern Conference Auxiliary President. Her election marks a historic first: both the Southern Conference Chairman and the Southern Conference Auxiliary President hail from Georgia and will serve concurrently, a milestone for the state.

The elections reflect a continued commitment from VFW leaders to support veterans, grow membership, and strengthen community engagement across the Southern United States.

About the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Department of Georgia

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Georgia is a nonprofit Veterans Service Organization dedicated to fostering camaraderie among U.S. veterans of overseas conflicts. The VFW advocates for the rights and benefits of all military veterans, service members, and their families, while promoting patriotism and community engagement throughout the state. With more than 24,000 VFW and Auxiliary members and 91 Posts, the VFW Department of Georgia is Still Serving – Everything We Do, We Do For Veterans.

Visit GeorgiaVFW.org to learn more.

About the Veterans of Foreign Wars Southern Conference

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Southern Conference unites VFW Departments from 14 states across the southern region - Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Together, the conference strengthens collaboration, leadership, and service to veterans. As one of the VFW’s largest regional bodies, the Southern Conference advances the organization’s mission through coordinated advocacy, shared best practices, and support for Posts and Departments working to serve veterans, service members, and their families. Through this collective effort, the Southern Conference amplifies the voice of Southern veterans and continues a proud legacy of camaraderie, community impact, and unwavering commitment to those who served.

Visit VFWSouthernConference.org for more information.

