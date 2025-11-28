Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. Expands Manhattan Probate & Trust Real Estate Services Through ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., a Manhattan-based lawyer, real estate broker, and fiduciary advisor with more than two decades of experience, announced the expanded emphasis on Manhattan probate and trust real estate services through ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC.Mr. Hernandez, who began his legal career in 2001 and has represented clients across New York, California, and Texas, is transitioning away from active litigation to focus on lawyer-led real estate advisory services for executors, trustees, attorneys, and families handling complex estate property sales throughout New York City.A Lawyer-Led Real Estate Approach for Manhattan EstatesAs Mr. Hernandez shifts from courtroom litigation to real estate advisory, he brings his legal background and fiduciary experience directly into the specialized market of New York probate and trust property sales.His Manhattan probate & trust real estate services focus on:Manhattan co-ops, condos, and townhomesExecutor & trustee representationCourt-supervised property salesMulti-property estatesTrust administration real estateOut-of-state heir coordinationGlobal beneficiary representation“For more than twenty years, I’ve helped families, fiduciaries, and professionals navigate complex legal matters,” said Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. “As I retire from litigation, my work is centered on guiding executors and trustees through Manhattan’s uniquely challenging real estate landscape with the same level of precision, compliance, and strategy that defined my legal practice.”Addressing Manhattan’s Distinct Probate & Trust Real Estate ChallengesManhattan remains one of the most intricate real estate markets in the world. Estate property sales often involve:Co-op board procedures and approval timelinesSurrogate’s Court oversightOccupancy and access issuesMulti-jurisdiction and international heirsLuxury valuation and appraisal complexitiesTax and trust considerationsThe expanded real estate advisory services integrate Mr. Hernandez’s legal background with brokerage strategy, offering fiduciaries a single, streamlined point of representation for estate-related transactions.Bicoastal & International Advisory FootprintARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC provides services throughout:ManhattanBrooklynQueensWestchester CountyIn coordination with parallel operations in:Beverly Hills & Greater Los AngelesAustin & Central Texas“Probate and trust matters often cross borders,” Hernandez added. “A Manhattan property may have beneficiaries in California or abroad. My role is to bring discipline, discretion, and a lawyer’s understanding of fiduciary duty to these high-stakes sales.”About ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLCARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC is the real estate brokerage arm of the ARH Companies, offering specialized probate, trust, luxury, and investment real estate representation for executors, trustees, attorneys, and high-net-worth clients. Led by Manhattan lawyer and real estate broker Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., the firm provides a lawyer-directed approach to complex estate and trust transactions across New York and California.Media ContactARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLCAttn: Media RelationsNew York, NYEmail: info@arhrealestategroup.comPhone: 646-290-7380Website: www.arhrealestategroup.com

