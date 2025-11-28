Prime Minister Golob: Germany and Slovenia share strong economic cooperation

SLOVENIA, November 28 - Chancellor Merz received Prime Minister Golob at the Federal Chancellery with military honours. This was followed by a private one-to-one meeting between the two leaders, and then a meeting of the delegations. The discussions focused on current European issues, particularly the efforts to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine. Against the backdrop of bolstering the strategic partnership between Germany and Slovenia, the leaders also touched upon economic cooperation, with a particular focus on the automotive sector, the defence industry and the energy sector.

At the press conference, Prime Minister Golob thanked Chancellor Merz for the warm welcome, and noted that their talks had centred on European issues and positions. "I believe that only a strong and united Europe can respond to the most demanding global challenges, including achieving a cessation of hostilities and peace in Ukraine as quickly as possible," he emphasised.

The Prime Minister further stated that peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved without Ukraine, and that the approach confirmed last week by the coalition of the willing is the right one. "This is a great start to finally having proper talks with the Russian side that could stop the fighting," he said. The Slovenian Prime Minister added that he and German Chancellor Merz had also discussed frozen Russian assets, stating that Slovenia understood Belgium's position and its expectations regarding guarantees in cases where the assets were to be used. "However, it is true that frozen assets are Europe's most powerful tool and should be used for one purpose only: achieving peace in Ukraine," he said.

The Prime Minister said that he and the German Chancellor also discussed how to improve the competitiveness of Europe and its industry. "Given Slovenia's long-standing close economic ties with Germany, we are particularly pleased to be familiar with the specific proposals made by the Federal Republic of Germany to the European Commission. We agree with these proposals in principle and support them. We believe that Europe must be flexible in how it achieves its green goals, without overlooking our economy in the process," the Prime Minister made clear.

The Prime Minister went on to say that the automotive industry had been the cornerstone of cooperation between Slovenia and Germany for decades, and that he was confident it could remain so. "We need to take a broader view of things and develop new areas. Slovenia and Germany already cooperate very well in areas such as modern space technology," he emphasised. "We also discussed ways to enhance our collaboration in the defence industry, where there is significant potential for technological advancement, as well as in the energy sector," the Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister Golob pointed out that was precisely through visits and cooperation of this kind that Slovenia and Germany were showing the way to other European Union member states, namely that global competitiveness could be achieved through cooperation. "When Europe becomes, in a way, more technologically sovereign than it is today, especially in advanced technologies, it will be able to return to the time when it had influence around the world. I am convinced that this will work better in the future under the strong leadership of the largest and most important European economy, which is Germany. In some way, we have missed a strong German position in the European arena in the past. Today we have it, and I am very pleased that it is basically aligned with the position we advocate in Slovenia," he said. Prime Minister Golob once again thanked Chancellor Merz for the reception and said he looked forward to new joint successes.

Chancellor Merz stated that Slovenia and Germany were linked by numerous ties, excellent bilateral relations and close cooperation within the European Union. "We are facing economic challenges together," Chancellor Merz said. "Germany and Slovenia also support strengthening the competitiveness of the European Union."

As Chancellor Merz noted, good bilateral relations are also reflected in the partnership that includes a joint action plan renewed by the foreign ministers in July this year. "It lays the foundations of our cooperation – political, economic, social and cultural," he said.

He added that during today's talks, the delegations also discussed economic issues, such as the automotive equipment sector. "Our countries are closely linked in this area, and this is precisely why we have a common goal. We want to take a joint look of the German and European automotive industry. We are close and friendly partners, both bilaterally and within the European Union," said German Chancellor Merz.

Prime Minister Golob paid his first visit to the Federal Republic of Germany on 12 July 2022. On this occasion, he met with former German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who paid a return visit to Slovenia on 26 March 2024.

Slovenia and Germany are political, economic and strategic partners that cooperate excellently at the bilateral level. Germany is one of Slovenia's most important foreign trade partners. In 2024, the volume of trade between the two countries amounted to EUR 14.7 billion. The value of Germany's direct investments in 2023 stood at EUR 1.94 billion, ranking it fourth among the most important foreign investors in Slovenia (after Austria, Luxembourg and Switzerland). Germans are the most numerous foreign visitors to Slovenia.

Slovenia and Germany share views on important current international issues. Cooperation between the two countries is a model of good collaboration within the EU, NATO and other international forums. Both countries share an understanding of the importance of respecting fundamental European values and are among the states that belong to the Group of Friends of the Rule of Law.



