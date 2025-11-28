Institute of Applied Quantum Biology Launches as Nonprofit to Advance Education and Research in an Emerging Field

CRD Challenge Team Named Founding Donors Following Donation of Brand and Educational Platform

Our vision is that anyone seeking health support should have access to a practitioner trained to see biology through the quantum lens.” — Meredith Oke, Executive Director, IAQB

IRVINGTON, NY , NY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute of Applied Quantum Biology (IAQB) today announced its formal launch as a federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the application of quantum biology in clinical practice, education, and public health.Alongside its nonprofit debut, IAQB is proud to welcome the founders of The CRD Challenge as Founding Donors, following their generous donation of The CRD Challenge brand, assets, and educational programming.IAQB was created to provide infrastructure for a new era of health education—one that integrates circadian rhythm, light biology, coherence, and quantum principles into evidence-informed practice. As the first nonprofit of its kind in this field, IAQB offers accredited education for health practitioners, supports collaborative research, and maintains free public resources to expand access to quantum biology-informed professionals.“Our vision is that anyone seeking health support should have access to a practitioner trained to see biology through the quantum lens,” said Meredith Oke, IAQB’s Executive Director. “By launching IAQB as a nonprofit, we’re committing to a model of shared ownership, public service, and long-term integrity, not corporate control or short-term trends.”IAQB’s flagship program, the Certification in Applied Quantum Biology, is a first-of-its-kind, faculty-led course for health and wellness professionals. It is approved for continuing education, and leads to an optional board exam through the American Naturopathic Medical Certification Board (ANMCB). Registration is currently open for the next cohort at www.iaqb.foundation.As part of its nonprofit launch, IAQB is also developing a Practice-Based Research Network (PBRN) to support leading edge practitioners in contributing real-world data to the emerging evidence base. This initiative will formally launch in 2026.The CRD Challenge Founders Join as Founding DonorsThe IAQB also announced today that the founders of The CRD Challenge, a popular educational circadian rhythm reset program for the public, have donated the entire The CRD Challenge platform to IAQB, which will be stewarded under IAQB’s nonprofit umbrella and integrated into its public education and practitioner training efforts.“We created The CRD Challenge to help people understand the fundamental importance of circadian regulation to biological function,” said Daniel White, co-creator of The CRD Challenge and co-founder of In Rhythm , who recently launched “The Better Sleep Bulb”, a next-generation circadian-optimized light bulb for the home.“We’re excited to see this work carried forward by IAQB, whose structure and mission reflect the same values of supporting human health through light.”In addition, CRD Challenge co-creator Jeff Gibson—a healthcare data specialist with deep expertise in clinical database systems—will support IAQB’s upcoming research initiatives, helping shape its practice-based data strategy. “The IAQB is building something truly needed in this field — a research model rooted in clinical application and community wisdom,” said Jeff Gibson. “I’m honored to help the IAQB team translate that vision into a data-driven, practitioner-led research infrastructure.”The CRD Challenge co-creators Lauren and Avi Jacobson, co-founders of Kintsyougi Health Coaching (kintsyougi.com) and PRPS Agency (prps.agency), a purpose-led creative agency, also join IAQB as Founding Donors through their contribution of The CRD Challenge’s development and public impact.“This donation is a reflection of our belief in what IAQB is creating: real infrastructure for a paradigm shift in health,” said Avi Jacobson. “We’re proud to support an organization that is both visionary and practical — focused on education, ethics, and impact,” added Lauren Jacobson.The IAQB team expressed deep gratitude to The CRD Challenge founders, and affirmed that The CRD Challenge content will be preserved, expanded, and offered as part of IAQB’s evolving public-facing programs.About The IAQBThe Institute of Applied Quantum Biology is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization building the educational, ethical, and research foundations of a new paradigm in human health. Through certification, community, and collaboration, IAQB supports practitioners and researchers in integrating quantum biology into clinical practice and public education. Learn more at IAQB.foundationThe IAQB also receives ongoing support from The Quantum Biology Collective Podcast and its wise and loyal listeners. Learn more at qbcpod.comMedia Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.