AMG’s Mark S. Berry and 2Immersive4U CEO Dusan Simic Unite to Launch One of the World’s Largest Music Catalogues

AMG and 2Immersive4U join forces to launch AttackTrax—the world’s largest multi-genre music catalogue—powered by Swayzio for global licensing at scale.

This is more than a partnership — it’s a mission to bring the largest and most dynamic music catalogue ever assembled to the world.” — Mark S. Berry

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto, Canada — In a defining moment for the global music industry, Mark S. Berry, Chairman of AMG - Music, Film & Television and Dusan Simic, CEO & Co-Founder of 2Immersive4U , have announced a groundbreaking strategic alliance aimed at unveiling and distributing what is positioned to become the biggest multi-genre music catalogue in the world.Through this collaboration, AMG and 2Immersive4U will jointly bring forward the expansive AttackTrax Music Catalogue, a rapidly growing body of work representing tens of thousands of tracks spanning every genre and era. The partnership signals a new era of accessibility, scale, and global reach for catalog music.The entire catalogue will be powered and organized by Swayzio, the AI-driven music management platform.A Historic Music Catalogue — Now Ready for Global DeploymentThe AttackTrax catalogue has long been valued within the industry for its depth, diversity, and quality. Now, through this alliance, the catalogue will be positioned for unmatched scale across international markets, platforms, and commercial uses.“This is more than a partnership — it’s a mission to bring the largest and most dynamic music catalogue ever assembled to the world,” said AMG Chairman Mark S. Berry. “Together with Dusan, we’re elevating what catalogue music can represent on a global stage across film, television, video games, ad agencies & movie trailer companies".“As we continue to embrace the ever evolving music tech landscape, we envision AttackTrax to be the go-to platform for music licensing, song acquisition and Film & TV music supervision” states AMG EVP Duane Farley.A Strategic Alliance Built on Scale, Access, and Global VisionThe partnership will focus on unifying the infrastructure, licensing frameworks, and global distribution channels necessary to activate a catalogue of unprecedented size. This includes:- Expanding global licensing opportunities across media, brands, networks, and agencies- Building the industry’s most comprehensive and accessible music catalogue system- Strengthening international rights-management and catalogue administration- Positioning AttackTrax as a premier, world-leading catalogue for commercial use- Delivering catalogue music at a scale never before seen in the industry“Mark’s legacy, AMG’s infrastructure, and the sheer size of the AttackTrax catalogue create a historic opportunity,” said Dusan Simic. “We’re stepping into the market with the goal of building the world’s largest and most powerful music catalogue offering — available to creators, brands, and companies internationally.”Setting a New Standard for the Music IndustryThis collaboration aims to reshape the future landscape of catalogue music licensing by establishing:- The largest accessible music catalogue globally- A unified hub for catalogue licensing across film, TV, advertising, radio, digital, and commercial markets- A scalable system capable of serving creators, enterprises, and entertainment platforms with unmatched speed and volumeA global footprint supported by the combined leadership, networks, and industry credibility of both partners“By combining AMG’s legendary AttackTrax catalogue with our AI-driven infrastructure at 2Immersive4U, we’re building a licensing engine that lets creators, brands, and studios access the right music at global scale in a matter of moments,” said George Radmilovic, Co-Founder & COO of 2Immersive4U.About AMG / Mark S. BerryAMG is a global entertainment and multimedia company specializing in publishing, licensing, and strategic catalogue development. Led by multi-award-winning producer and executive Mark S. Berry, AMG manages major catalogues, international rights, film production and global licensing partnerships.About 2Immersive4U / Dusan Simic2Immersive4U is an innovative entertainment and creative-media company focused on global partnerships, music industry expansion, and strategic catalogue ventures. Under the leadership of CEO & Co-Founder Dusan Simic, the company is developing next-generation initiatives that amplify catalogue distribution on a worldwide scale.

