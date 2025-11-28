Violet Vinyl Expands into CD and Cassette Production to Meet Rising Demand from Indie Bands and Younger Music Fans

Violet Vinyl

Violet Vinyl, the only female musician-owned record pressing plant in the world, is doubling down on its outlaw status.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While every other physical media company answers to hedge-fund overlords, Violet Vinyl is still the lone rebel—started by Farah Amir 2021 and 100% controlled by the young female musician who built it. (As part of keeping everything real, Farah just completed a full rebrand of Violet Vinyl and relaunch of Spacing Out—her original music-documentary website founded in 2019 while she was researching exactly what merch and physical media independent musicians actually need. Spacing Out is now live again at spacingout.co as the raw, no-BS hub for artist stories and cultural hub.

Let’s be real: vinyl is beautiful, but most bedroom producers, teenage bands, and broke indie artists simply can’t drop $2,000+ on a pressing right now. Meanwhile, Gen Z and younger millennials are buying CDs and cassettes like it’s 1999—cassette sales jumped another 28% in 2025 and CDs still outsell streaming for tons of underground acts. Violet is expanding because most young artists still can’t drop four figures on vinyl, but Gen Z and millennials are absolutely devouring physical media again.

Here’s the hard data backing the move:

- U.S. cassette sales hit 571,000 units in the first half of 2025 alone—up 28% year-over-year and the highest mid-year total ever recorded by Luminate.

- CD sales in the U.S. grew 11% in 2024 and another 9% through mid-2025, driven by collectors, K-pop stans, Latin Music, and indie kids who want something cheaper than $35 colored vinyl.

- Globally, the IFPI reports physical revenue (vinyl + CD + cassette) now accounts for 42% of recorded music income in many markets, with cassette revenue doubling in the UK, Japan, and Germany since 2022.

- At live shows, merch tables report cassettes and CDs, outselling vinyl on a per-night basis when the edition is under 200 copies.

Artists and fans want something physical to hold, trade, flex on TikTok, and actually play. Violet Vinyl is answering the call.

Farah Amir says it best:

“Vinyl is my first love, but I’m not here to gatekeep physical music. If a 19-year-old in their garage can sell 200 cassettes at shows and actually make rent, I want to be the one making those tapes.”

Coming February 2026:

- Short-run CDs starting at 100 units

- Real cassette duplication: custom shells, on-body printing, pro J-cards

- 7-day rush for touring bands

- Eco-friendly packaging

- Vinyl + CD + cassette bundles under one roof



This is rock ’n’ roll. This is Violet Vinyl.

About Violet Vinyl

Founded 2021 by Farah Amir.

Violet Vinyl exists because the music industry’s been gatekept by soulless corporations and overpriced plants that treat artists like ATMs. F*ck that.

We’re here to let real musicians and scrappy indie labels actually own their shit: cut it fast, press it clean (vinyl, CDs, cassettes, whatever the hell format your cult still worships), ship it out, no begging major-label d*cks for scraps. Music isn’t a product; it’s black-magic voodoo on wax, plastic, or ferro tape, and we’ll make it physical however you need the hit.

We ripped up the old playbook. Faster runs, less energy wasted, zero landfill guilt. Recycled cardstock jackets, up-cycled PVC scraps, eco-friendly inks—guilt-free chaos. Broke bedroom dreamer with $500 or label with a war chest? Same priority, same quality, no up-charges for being “small” or discounts for kissing corporate a$$. 100 copies or 10,000, vinyl, CD, cassette—doesn’t matter. Bring your noise. We’ll make it spin, click, or hiss. Let’s get filthy and conjure some real fucking magic.

Legal Disclaimer:

