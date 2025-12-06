Horse Wound Care Announces Revolutionary Entry of Bioptron Hyperlight Therapy and PRF Into the Equine Healing Space

Setting a New Standard in Equine Wound and Tissue Healing

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horse Wound Care, a leading innovator in advanced equine healing and recovery solutions, is proud to announce the official introduction of Bioptron Hyperlight Therapy and Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF) into the equine industry. This breakthrough combination marks a major advancement in how performance horses recover from wounds, inflammation, and soft-tissue injuries.For decades, Bioptron Hyperlight has been recognized globally for its unique, scientifically validated ability to accelerate cellular repair, reduce inflammation, and improve microcirculation. Its technology—honored with scientific distinction and used in human medicine across Europe—has now been adapted for the specialized needs of horses.At the same time, PRF (Platelet-Rich Fibrin) has emerged as one of the most natural and effective biologic therapies available. PRF uses the horse’s own blood to create a fibrin matrix rich in growth factors, supporting accelerated tissue regeneration and high-quality healing with minimal scarring.“Combining Bioptron Hyperlight with PRF is a game-changer,” said Sylvia Silvestri, RN, founder of Horse Wound Care and an equine healing specialist. “Horses heal incredibly fast with this dual-approach—reduced infection risk, faster wound closure, and significant improvements in tissue quality. From show barns to racetracks, this technology is raising the bar for equine care.”Horse Wound Care’s mission is to bring medical-grade, non-invasive, regenerative healing options from human medicine into the performance-horse world. With this newly launched integration, veterinarians, trainers, and barn managers can access a comprehensive system designed to support:Faster wound healingReduced swelling and inflammationImproved blood flow and oxygenationEnhanced tissue regenerationLower infection and complication ratesBetter cosmetic and functional outcomesThe company is actively collaborating with show barns, dressage and hunter-jumper facilities, racetracks, and equine rehabilitation centers across the United States to bring these advanced protocols directly into the field.About Horse Wound Care-Horse Wound Care is a specialized equine healing brand dedicated to providing advanced, regenerative solutions for wound management, performance recovery, and natural tissue repair. Combining cutting-edge technology with clinical expertise, Horse Wound Care delivers safe, effective, and results-driven modalities to support the health and longevity of performance horses.For media inquiries, product demonstrations, or collaboration opportunities:Sylvia@horsewoundcare.com

