KFSHRC Madinah Performs Single Port Transvesical Surgery to Remove Intramural Bladder Leiomyoma

MADINAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Madinah has successfully removed a rare benign intramural bladder leiomyoma through a single-port incision measuring only 2 cm, without any abdominal opening. This achievement represents a pioneering application of an innovative surgical approach that provides patients with a safer and less painful option, reduces hospitalization duration, and accelerates recovery.This procedure enables complete removal of the tumor by providing direct visualization of the deep layers of the bladder wall. It reduces the need for pain medication, lowers the risk of complications, minimizes scarring, and shortens the duration of surgery, thereby expanding minimally invasive surgical options for rare and complex mural tumors.This advancement documents a new application of a known surgical approach, and for the first time it is used to excise an intramural smooth muscle tumor located within the bladder wall. Managing this type of tumor requires precise steps that include full circumferential dissection around the lesion, vascular control, margin management, and reconstruction of the internal bladder wall following excision.Traditionally, such cases required open abdominal surgery with an external incision into the bladder wall to access the tumor, an approach associated with increased pain, higher blood loss, longer hospitalization, and more visible scarring. In contrast, the single-port endoscopic technique allows direct access to the tumor from inside the bladder while preserving surrounding tissues and ensuring precise tumor removal.This achievement reflects the hospital’s ongoing commitment to developing advanced surgical solutions that elevate quality of care, enhance patient safety, and support national healthcare objectives under Saudi Vision 2030 in medical innovation and clinical excellence.KFSHRC is ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It is also recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2025 and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

