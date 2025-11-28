Azores Stables Brings World-Class Classical Dressage, Working Equitation, and Lusitano Expertise to Ontario.

Azores Stables — Leaders in Classical Dressage, Working Equitation, and Lusitano Breeding Classical dressage and Working Equitation training in action at Azores Stables. Rider and horse demonstrating precision, partnership, and training excellence at Azores Stables.

Azores Stables expands internationally and brings elite classical dressage and Working Equitation training to equestrians across Ontario and North America.

When you train classically, you don’t just get better at your discipline, you become the kind of rider horses trust.” — Pam Esteves

BARRIE, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ontario and North American equestrians are being offered a rare opportunity to train with two of the most respected names in classical horsemanship and Lusitano sport: Marco and Pam Esteves of Azores Stables Inc. With deep Portuguese roots and a rapidly expanding international presence, the Esteves team continues to raise the standard in performance, breeding, and rider education. Today, they officially announce the launch of Azores Stables Europa , extending their brand into Europe and further solidifying their global influence.Horses, Pedigree, and Performance: Elevating the Lusitano BreedFresh off an impressive showing at the Working Equitation World Qualifier in Virginia, Pam Esteves and her six-year-old Lusitano stallion, Poison, secured a fourth-place ribbon, an exceptional milestone for a young stallion in his first year of sport training.A declared international competitor in Working Equitation, Pam continues to establish her status as a highly respected rider and rider-educator in both Classical Dressage and Working Equitation. Her partnership with Poison reflects the precision, athleticism, and refinement that define Azores Stables.Guided by Marco Esteves, the Azores Stables breeding program is introducing world-class Lusitano stallions to the North American market. Their horses are selected for ideal temperament, correct conformation, and versatile rideability, attributes that allow them to excel well beyond traditional classical disciplines.“We’re not just breeding beautiful horses,” says Marco. “We’re building a generation of athletes with balance, sound minds, trainability, and versatility.”Among their rising stars is the young stallion Real, currently demonstrating exceptional foundations under saddle. Pam is also developing Napoleon, an eight-year-old Masters-level Lusitano she trained from the ground up.“Once you know how to make one Masters-level horse,” Pam says, “you can make more.”Their horses reflect the long-term commitment that Marco and Pam bring to every stage of development, from breeding and early handling to advanced competition and rider education.Azores Stables Europa: A Strategic European ExpansionWhile attending Golegã, Portugal’s most prestigious horse fair, Pam and Marco strengthened their presence among Europe’s elite Lusitano professionals. This visit marks the official launch of Azores Stables Europa, currently home to two promising four-year-old stallions.The European division will continue the Azores philosophy of blending classical tradition with modern performance goals, offering a transatlantic standard of excellence to riders, breeders, and investors worldwide.Industry Leadership and EducationBeyond competition, Pam Esteves plays an influential role in the equestrian community. She serves as:• President of Working Equitation Central Ontario• Canadian Representative for the Lusitano Horse Association of AmericaThrough these positions, she actively supports the development of the Lusitano breed and Working Equitation across North America. Her clinics are known for their structured, educational approach that delivers immediate, practical improvements for riders of all levels.“Every rider leaves with exercises to implement and goals to achieve,” Pam says. “We help riders develop feel, timing, and strategy.”Why Classical Dressage and Working Equitation Benefit Every RiderPam’s classical principles enhance performance across all disciplines. Riders from dressage, hunter-jumper, western, eventing, and recreational backgrounds regularly report:• Improved straightness, suppleness, and self-carriage• Increased confidence in obstacles and new environments• Clearer leadership and communication with their horses• Strengthened trust, athleticism, and balanceThis is professional, structured education designed to elevate both horse and rider while preserving soundness and partnership.Ontario Clinic TourUpon returning from Europe, Pam Esteves will lead a series of clinics across Ontario, serving:• Central Ontario (Simcoe County & Muskoka)• Southwestern Ontario (Mount Elgin)• Eastern Ontario (Shannonville)Each location offers limited rider spaces and auditor access, a rare opportunity to learn from professionals competing and training at the international level, no passport required.Event registration details are available at: www.azoresstables.com/calendar

