Bolt and Gebeya Partner to Improve Mobility Access for Africa’s Service Professionals

Gebeya <> Bolt Partnership

A partnership bringing affordable, reliable mobility to thousands of service providers working to grow their livelihoods across Africa.

NAIROBI, NAIROBI, KENYA, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant move to ease daily mobility challenges for Africa’s rapidly growing service workforce, Bolt , the leading on-demand mobility company in Africa, and Gebeya Inc. , a technology company advancing Africa’s service economy through its flagship platform Gebeya Jitume , have announced a strategic partnership that will make reliable transportation more accessible and affordable for thousands of independent professionals. The initiative will launch in Kenya and Ghana, with plans to expand to additional African markets where both companies operate.The collaboration addresses one of the biggest barriers faced by service providers across the continent: the high cost and inconsistent availability of transportation needed to reach clients and business opportunities. Through the partnership, Gebeya Jitume users (“Jitumers”) will receive exclusive Bolt ride discounts designed to ease their daily mobility needs and support business growth.Daniel Njomo, Country Sales Manager, Bolt Business, Kenya said: “Service professionals are the backbone of Africa’s informal and digital economies, yet mobility remains one of the most persistent challenges they face. Our partnership with Gebeya Inc. ensures that thousands of independent workers can move more affordably and reliably, enabling them to focus on delivering quality services and expanding their income opportunities.”In the next phase of the rollout, Jitumers will also be able to create Bolt Business accounts that allow them to extend discounted rides to their own customers. This capability will support service providers such as beauty professionals, technicians, and tutors in enhancing their client offering with safe, affordable, and dependable transport as part of the overall service experience.According to Gebeya Inc. , the partnership is a critical step in strengthening Africa’s service economy by integrating digital platforms with essential on-ground support.Amadou Daffe, CEO and Co-Founder, Gebeya Inc. said: “Mobility is central to how service providers operate, whether they are going to a client’s home, a workplace, or moving equipment across town. By collaborating with Bolt Business, we are removing a major pain point and empowering service professionals to deliver more, earn more, and build stronger customer relationships.”Gebeya Jitume currently serves over 48,000 service providers across 24 countries, spanning wellness, home maintenance, education, and digital services. Bolt operates in 12 African markets, serving millions of riders and drivers through its ride-hailing and business transport solutions. Together, the two companies aim to support a more connected, productive, and opportunity-rich service ecosystem, one that continues to drive job creation and small-business growth across the continent.About BoltBolt has operations in over 50 countries and 600 cities and provides shared mobility services to over 200 million lifetime customers. More than 4.5 million drivers use the Bolt platform around the world. The company seeks to accelerate the transition from owned cars to shared mobility, offering better alternatives for every use case. The company’s products include ride-hailing, scooter and car rental services, food and grocery delivery and corporate mobility services.About Gebeya Inc.Gebeya is a technology company advancing Africa’s service economy through AI-powered platforms that simplify how professionals work, collaborate, and trade. Its flagship product, Gebeya Jitume, supports a growing community of service providers across 24 countries with tools, benefits, and digital resources that help them manage and grow their businesses.Media ContactsGebeya Inc. Media ContactEphrata Dereje, Chief Marketing Officer📧 ephrata.dereje@gebeya.comBolt Media ContactMarion Wambua📧 marion.wambua@bolt.eu

