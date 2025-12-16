Medome Launch Heralds the End of Medical Misdiagnoses and Lost Lives

Your Health Be Ready For Anything

Medome launches the 1st AI-powered health intelligence platform consolidating your complete medical history & providing personalized guidance to prevent crises.

“Even as a doctor, I missed what mattered most. Medome exists so no one else does.” – Dr. Steven Charlap” — Dr. Steven Charlap

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medome is the first AI Powered Personal Health Record for consumers, patented and clinically validated with thousands of real patients -- a groundbreaking approach to enabling patients to have greater control over their health journeys – that is officially launching today to prevent misdiagnoses and improve patient outcomes. Created by physicians and technologists who have personally experienced the devastating consequences of medical errors, Medome promises to bridge the gap between patients and the accessible, affordable, and accurate healthcare they crave.Medome arose from a tragic loss. Dr. Steven Charlap, a physician and entrepreneur, lost his brother to preventable cancer misdiagnosis. His co-founder, Paul Battle, lost his wife to early cancer, and a few years later, Dr. Charlap himself nearly fell victim to a medical error. These preventable events underscore a devastating reality: nearly 400,000 people in the United States die each year due to medical misdiagnoses, and another 400,000 are permanently disabled. The situation is so bad that the National Academy of Medicine predicts everyone will experience a misdiagnosis.Driven by these personal experiences, Dr. Charlap, Paul Battle, and the Medome team of top physicians, engineers, and AI scientists have changed the course of medical diagnostics. “Medome exists so no one else dies again from misdiagnosis,” Dr. Charlap says, emphasizing that this AI-powered platform was built to expressly save lives and eliminate preventable harm in healthcare.Medome is not just another patient-facing symptom checker or AI doctor; it’s a comprehensive system designed to organize, synthesize, analyze, contextualize, and personalize every aspect of a patient’s health data. From lab results to family history, past injuries to occupational exposures, Medome portrays a complete picture, uncovering patterns and risks that often get missed. Patients can now 1. determine when they need medical appointments, 2. be prepped with a summary of their concerns and questions to be asked for such visits when needed, 3. knowledgeably question unnecessary or harmful testing, and 4. double-check recommendations for accuracy and consistency when the appointment is done. Medome also runs comprehensive risk assessments to identify actionable steps to prevent diseases, improve early disease detection, and increase diagnostic accuracy.Unlike other diagnosis health tools, Medome doesn’t simply look for patterns. Lack of typical patterns can lead to errors in judgment, rather, Medome performs multiple intense calibrations and triangulations to narrow down possibilities. Dr. Charlap explains, “Medical knowledge now exceeds human intellectual capabilities. Our goal is not to replace doctors but to make their patients more contributory to their health journeys. Medome is the bridge needed between patients and the care they deserve.” The platform’s aim is to enhance diagnostic decisions, identify errors and safety issues, and catch diseases early when they are most effectively treated.For Medome’s team, this work isn’t just a business; it’s a mission. “Every line of code could mean the difference between someone living or dying,” says Paul Battle. “We take that responsibility personally.”Medome represents a paradigm shift in patient healthcare whereby enabled patients assist their doctors in providing them with the best care. By organizing and analyzing medical histories in a way that’s never been done before, applying many proprietary methodologies and databases to the data, Medome, which received support from Stanford, Harvard, the National Institutes of Health. and the United Kingdom’s National Health Services, entrusts patients with greater knowledge about their health situations and enables them to exert greater control over their medical journey. For example, through HealthSigns ™ analysis, Medome identifies an individual’s behavioral patterns on how they deal with health issues, and then personalizes communications based on their HealthSigns™ to be more effective.“We built Medome to save lives, honor those we’ve lost, and enable those still here to no longer be silent victims,” Dr. Charlap concludes. “No one should have to encounter a physician alone again.”About MedomeMedome is an AI-powered health intelligence platform that consolidates your complete medical history, monitors health trends, and provides personalized guidance to prevent crises before they happen. It analyzes symptoms against your unique risk profile, catches deteriorating conditions early, flags dangerous medication interactions, and distinguishes true emergencies from manageable problems. When you do need emergency care, it instantly generates a comprehensive medical summary with everything doctors need to treat you optimally. Think of it as a medical command center that knows you better than any 15-minute appointment ever could.Learn more at: www.medome.ai Press Contact:Paul Battlemedia@medome.ai

Medome: Your Health Be Ready For Anything

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.