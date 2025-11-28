A Holiday Raffle Makes Hotel Ownership in Greece Possible For Just £5

A beautiful view from the Villa.

The raffle prize also includes €30,000 Cash Bonus and Eligibility for the Greek Golden Visa

HERAKLION, CRETE, GREECE, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rare opportunity for Chinese investors and international lifestyle seekers has been announced: Villa Koutsakis, a fully operational 15-unit beachfront hotel on the island of Crete, Greece, will be raffled this December on Raffall.com, a trusted UK-based competition platform known for high-value property draws.For only £5 per ticket, participants worldwide have the chance to secure full ownership of a Mediterranean hotel plus an additional €30,000 cash for hotel upgrades and transition costs. The winner also gains eligibility for the Greek Golden Visa residency program — a major draw for non-EU investors seeking European access, mobility, and long-term security.Why This Offer Speaks Strongly to the Chinese MarketChina’s global investors increasingly prioritize stable overseas assets, lifestyle improvement, and family-oriented long-term planning. This raffle aligns closely with those goals:European Residency Benefits: Ownership qualifies for the Greek Golden Visa, allowing the winner and their family to obtain EU residency rights and benefit from Europe’s education and business environment.High-Value Asset for Minimal Entry: A £5 ticket dramatically lowers the barrier to owning income-producing property abroad — a rare chance to acquire a hotel without major upfront capital.Mediterranean Lifestyle Appeal: Greece is regarded by many Chinese travelers as a dream destination, valued for clean air, beautiful coastlines, food culture, and relaxed quality of life.Reliable Tourism Income: Crete is one of the Mediterranean’s strongest tourism regions, making the property a practical investment for rental income, family use, or long-term diversification.This combination of residency privileges, business potential, and lifestyle quality makes the offering particularly attractive to Chinese families, professionals, and global investors.A Turnkey Operational HotelVilla Koutsakis is fully furnished, equipped, and functioning as a 3-star, 15-unit boutique hotel with direct access to a sandy beach. Future owners may continue operations immediately, rent it out to a management company to run, or redevelop the property to suit personal or investment goals.The current owner, Anastasia Koutsakis, age 78, is retiring from hospitality after decades of operating the hotel.“This hotel has been part of my life for many years,” said Anastasia. “I hope it brings new beginnings to someone anywhere in the world — especially now that ownership also includes Golden Visa eligibility and a €30,000 cash bonus. It’s a chance to start with confidence.”Transparent Raffle Structure — With Guaranteed Prize OutcomeA minimum number of tickets must be sold for the hotel transfer to proceed.If the minimum threshold is not met, the winner will instead receive a cash payout.This ensures a guaranteed prize and full transparency for all participants.Key Highlights for Investors15-unit operational hotel on the beachFully furnished and ready for immediate managementWinner receives hotel + €30,000 cash bonusEligible for Greek Golden Visa residencyTickets cost only £5Minimum ticket threshold applies; otherwise winner receives cash payoutWinner announced December 2025Please click the link below to see the Villa Koutsakis page on Raffall.com for further details.About Villa KoutsakisA charming Cretan boutique hotel known for its warmth, seaside views, and relaxed island atmosphere, offering an authentic Mediterranean experience sought by travelers worldwide.About Raffall.comRaffall.com is a UK-based platform specializing in major prize competitions, including international property raffles, with transparent rules, verifiable draws, and secure digital entry systems.

Villa Koutsakis on Raffall.com

