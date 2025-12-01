$5 Million Inland Empire Nonprofit Revolving Loan Fund Now Open

Nonprofit Finance Fund Chosen to Manage Fund for City of Riverside and San Bernardino County Nonprofits

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California nonprofits in the City of Riverside and San Bernadino County now have a new source for flexible loans with affordable interest. The Inland Empire Community Foundation has tapped Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF) as fund manager for a $5 million revolving loan fund built on investments from The City of Riverside Non-Profit Resilience Fund and The San Bernardino County Nonprofit Revolving Loan Fund The Inland Empire Nonprofit Loan Fund will allow nonprofits to expand service reach and capacity in Riverside and San Bernardino County. The fund will increase access to capital in the Inland Empire, one of the fastest-growing and yet underserved regions in the state of California.“This unique partnership between local governments, the Foundation, and NFF as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) will get more capital into the hands of nonprofits at a time when their communities are asking more of them,” said Jennifer Kawar, Vice President of Investor Relations at NFF. “Loan capital helps nonprofits grow, evolve, and manage change – just as it does for businesses. Availability of capital is one hallmark of a healthy nonprofit ecosystem.”“Nonprofits are essential to delivering education, childcare, healthcare, affordable housing, and other services in our communities,” said R. Michelle Decker, President and CEO of Inland Empire Community Foundation. “Investments in nonprofits help everyone. We want to get resources into the hands of nonprofits in the regions we serve and knew NFF would be the right partner.”Loans will range from $100,000 to $400,000 and feature affordable interest rates. Loans will include: working capital and bridge loans designed to help nonprofits navigate delayed reimbursements from government and foundations; real estate loans to support acquisition, predevelopment, and improvements; and facility loans to support energy efficiency, including solar panels and HVAC system updates.As loans are repaid, funds will be available to other nonprofit borrowers, extending the impact of the initial investments. Loans will help nonprofits navigate growth, payment delays, and other hurdles to financial stability and social impact.NFF has administered affordable loan funds in other regions across the US and in direct response to the 1980s energy crisis, 9/11, and COVID-19.“This revolving loan fund is a creative approach to backing nonprofits that are engines of the local economy and of social outcomes,” said Aisha Benson, President and CEO of NFF. “It is an innovative and proven way to deploy high-impact capital.”The Fund’s first application window opens December 1, 2025 and closes January 31, 2026. Nonprofits interested in applying can complete this assessment survey About Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF)Nonprofit Finance Fund(NFF) is a nonprofit lender, consultant, and advocate. Since 1980, we’ve helped organizations access the money and resources they need to realize their communities’ aspirations. Alongside others, we’re working to build community wealth and well-being and put affordable housing, essential services, quality jobs, and excellent education within reach of more people. To learn more, visit https://nff.org/ About the Inland Empire Community FoundationAbout Inland Empire Community FoundationFounded in 1941, the Inland Empire Community Foundation is the oldest and largest community foundation in Inland Southern California. We partner with individuals, families and corporations to build a culture of philanthropy. Over the past 25 years, we have given out over $225 million in grants and scholarships. For more information visit the IECF’s website at www.iegives.org . Be a part of our conversation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

