Software Defined Perimeter Market to Hit $143.1 Bn by 2031, Driven by Rising Cyber Threats

Software Defined Perimeter market grows as organizations adopt zero-trust security to combat rising cyber threats and secure distributed networks.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report Software Defined Perimeter Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Connectivity (Controller, Gateway, End point), by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), by Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise), by User Type (Government and Defense, IT and Telecom, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail and Ecommerce, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031, The global software defined perimeter market was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 143.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 39.3% from 2022 to 2031.The Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) market is experiencing robust growth as enterprises increasingly shift from traditional perimeter-based security models to zero-trust frameworks. With the rise of cloud applications, remote work, and distributed IT environments, organizations are prioritizing secure, identity-centric access solutions. SDP provides dynamic, policy-driven protection that reduces attack surfaces by ensuring users and devices are authenticated before gaining access to critical resources.Moreover, the growing threat landscape involving ransomware, phishing, lateral movement attacks, and unauthorized network access has driven the adoption of SDP across industries. The model’s ability to create invisible, segmented, and continually verified network boundaries positions it as a crucial component in modern cybersecurity architectures, accelerating its market expansion.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A53609 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬A key driver for the SDP market is the increasing shift to cloud-based infrastructure, which demands flexible and scalable security controls. As organizations migrate workloads to multi-cloud and hybrid environments, SDP offers secure connectivity and granular access control without compromising performance or user experience.Another major factor influencing market growth is the surge in remote and hybrid work models. Enterprises are adopting SDP solutions to secure remote access and eliminate vulnerabilities associated with VPNs, which often lack dynamic authentication and are prone to misuse or compromise. SDP ensures secure access regardless of user location or device type.Rising cyber threats, especially targeted attacks aimed at exploiting network visibility, also contribute significantly to SDP market demand. By concealing infrastructure and implementing strict authentication protocols, SDP minimizes exploitable entry points and prevents unauthorized discovery of network resources.In addition, regulatory pressures related to data privacy and compliance encourage enterprises to deploy zero-trust-aligned solutions like SDP. Industries such as healthcare, BFSI, government, and IT services are adopting SDP to meet evolving cybersecurity standards and protect sensitive data.Lastly, technological advancements—such as AI-enabled threat detection, identity and access management (IAM) integration, and micro-segmentation—are strengthening SDP capabilities. These innovations support broader adoption across large enterprises and SMEs seeking simplified yet robust network security solutions.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A53609 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The SDP market is segmented by component (solutions, services), deployment mode (cloud, on-premise), organization size (large enterprises, SMEs), and end-use industry (BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, government, manufacturing, others). The solutions segment dominates due to growing demand for identity-centric access controls, while cloud-based deployment is expanding fastest in line with digital transformation initiatives.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America leads the Software Defined Perimeter market, driven by early adoption of zero-trust frameworks, strong presence of cybersecurity vendors, and high investments in cloud infrastructure. The region's stringent data security regulations and frequent cybersecurity incidents further accelerate SDP deployment across enterprises and government agencies.Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by rapid digitalization, expansion of cloud services, and rising cyberattack frequencies in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Increasing adoption of remote work technologies and government initiatives to strengthen cybersecurity infrastructure are boosting market opportunities in the region.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A53609 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The key players profiled in the software defined perimeter industry analysis report include VeloCloud Networks, Inc., Intel Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Vidder, Inc., Fortinet, Inc. , Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Catbird, Inc., and Cryptzone North America Inc.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• On the basis of charging level, the level 2 segment held the market share of more than 60.0% in 2021 in terms of revenue• On the basis of system, the off-grid segment held the market share of around 70.0% in 2021 in terms of revenue• On the basis of application, the private EV charger segment held three-fourths market share in 2021 in terms of revenue• On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region held the market share of more than 30.0% in 2021 in terms of revenue𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆Behavioral Biometrics MarketAutomated Parcel Delivery Terminals MarketAugmented Analytics MarketAsia-Pacific Robotics Technology MarketArtificial intelligence (AI) market

