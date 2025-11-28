Sports Nutrition Market in Europe is expected to reach US$27.84 billion by 2032, led by Germany with a 28% market share

The Europe Sports Nutrition Market is growing rapidly, fueled by rising health awareness, demand for protein and functional products.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Europe Sports Nutrition Market reached US$ 13.02 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 27.84 billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 10.72% during the forecast period 2025-2032.Growing consumer interest in health, fitness and well-being has transformed the sports nutrition market in Europe. Initially aimed at professional athletes, sports nutrition supplements are now extensively used by recreational amateur athletes to meet their nutritional demands in busy lives and aid in post-workout recovery. The demand for dietary supplements and functional foods and drinks in this industry is anticipated to rise as European consumers become more conscious of the importance of nutrition in preventing chronic illnesses and improving overall health.Download your exclusive sample report today: (corporate email gets priority access): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/europe-sports-nutrition-market Key development -• March 27, 2025: French biotech Verley launched a commercial portfolio of animal-free, precision-fermentation whey protein powders aimed at sports-nutrition formulators a first for functional dairy alternatives targeting performance products.• July 30, 2025: Myprotein expanded its Clear Whey range with Splash Of a low-calorie, juice-style clear whey drink (20 g protein, 90 kcal) to tap the fast-growing clear-whey segment across Europe.• July 25, 2024: Private equity firm PAI Partners agreed to acquire a majority stake in Nutripure (a European sport & wellness platform), signalling continued PE interest in scaling D2C and omni-channel sports nutrition platforms.• October 2024 (IPO) / 2025 (post-IPO activity): UK-based Applied Nutrition completed a major London listing (valued £350m) and subsequently announced capacity/expansion plans marking one of the largest public exits in the UK sports-nutrition space and strengthening retail/distribution scale in Europe.• October 13, 2025: Glanbia’s U.S. brand Isopure launched in the UK (available via Holland & Barrett, Boots, Sainsbury’s, Ocado and Amazon), bringing clean-label whey isolate and collagen SKUs to mainstream European retailers.• Mid–2025 (Vitafoods 2025): Multiple supplier and brand launches showcased product innovation (no-added-sugar claims, functional hydration, plant/precision-fermentation proteins, gummy & convenient formats) highlighting that new-format launches are a primary growth engine for the European market.• Late 2025: Corporate reshuffling in adjacent nutrition/wellness brands Supreme’s acquisition of SlimFast’s UK & European operations demonstrates active portfolio consolidation and strategic repositioning by consumer goods groups in weight-management and active-nutrition adjacent categories.Growth Drivers:-• Rising health and fitness awareness -More Europeans are adopting active lifestyles and turning to sports nutrition to support exercise, recovery, and overall wellness.• Expansion beyond athletes -Not just professional athletes, but casual fitness enthusiasts, urban professionals, and lifestyle consumers are increasingly using protein powders, energy bars, and supplements for wellness, weight management, and energy.• Innovation in product formats and ingredients -New formats (ready-to‑drink shakes, bars, RTD beverages, clean-label and plant‑based proteins) are making sports nutrition more accessible and appealing.• Shift toward clean-label, plant-based and sustainable nutrition -Growing consumer preference for natural, transparent, and environmentally-friendly products is pushing brands to reformulate and expand offerings.• Growth of e‑commerce and online retail -Online retail channels make purchasing easier and more convenient, expanding reach beyond traditional gym-goers and specialty stores.•Influence of fitness culture and social media -Social media, fitness influencers, and rising popularity of group fitness, HIIT, and recreational sports increase awareness of sports nutrition benefits, especially among younger demographics.Buy Now & Unlock 360° MarketIntelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=europe-sports-nutrition-market Segmentation Analysis-By Product Type-Sports Supplements: Largest segment with around 55% revenue share in 2023, includes protein powders, vitamins, amino acids, driving demand for muscle recovery and performance enhancement.-Sports Foods: Fastest growing segment, includes energy & protein bars dominating around 32% share, favored for convenient, on-the-go nutrition supporting pre- and post-workout needs.-Sports Drinks: Significant segment catering to hydration and energy replenishment during physical activities.By Consumer Group-Adults: Dominates with highest engagement in fitness and sports, driving major demand for sports nutrition products aimed at performance and recovery.-Children and Geriatric: Smaller but growing segments with specialized needs.By Distribution Channel-Specialty Stores: Hold the largest market share, preferred for expert guidance and specialized product offerings.-Online Retail: Growing rapidly due to convenience and direct-to-consumer brand models.-Supermarkets/Hypermarkets: Another key offline channel.Regional Insights-•Germany holds 28% share, driven by high health awareness, strong fitness culture, and large numbers of professional athletes and enthusiasts fueling demand for protein supplements and functional foods.​• UK accounts for 22% share, supported by e-commerce boom, direct-to-consumer brands, fitness-conscious population, and robust fitness culture boosting personalized sports nutrition products.​• France represents 18% share, propelled by rising health consciousness, advanced retail networks, and growing popularity of wellness trends enhancing accessibility to sports nutrition items.​• Spain holds 16% share, fueled by developing fitness industry, increasing interest in healthy lifestyles, and steady consumption growth in Southern Europe markets.​• Other European countries account for 16% share, with Northern Europe (e.g., Sweden, Denmark) showing prospects from endurance sports participation and wellness focus, while Eastern Europe (e.g., Poland, Russia) emerges via rising fitness activitiesKey PlayersGlanbia PLC | PepsiCo, Inc. | Nestlé S.A. | Abbott Laboratories | GNC Holdings, LLC | THG PLC | Myprotein | Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.Key Highlights• Glanbia PLC - A leading player in Europe’s sports nutrition market, through ownership of strong brands such as Optimum Nutrition and BSN; noted for broad product range (protein powders, RTD beverages, performance supplements), deep distribution network and steady market penetration.• PepsiCo, Inc. - Leverages its global beverages and foods infrastructure to capture the sports‑nutrition / hydration drinks segment (e.g. via energy & performance beverages), using its scale and marketing muscle across Europe.• Nestlé S.A. - Recognized among the top European players in sports nutrition thanks to its global brand strength, resources for R&D and ability to cater to diverse nutrition needs; benefits from consumer trust and wide retail distribution.• Abbott Laboratories - Part of the core group of established players in Europe’s sports nutrition market, combining nutritional science, supplement portfolios and broad market reach to serve both performance and general‑wellness consumers.•GNC Holdings, LLC - Serves as a significant retailer and manufacturer of sports nutrition products in Europe, offering a wide array of protein powders, amino‑acid supplements and wellness products, appealing to gym‑goers, athletes and everyday fitness consumers.• THG PLC - Through its sports‑nutrition arm/brands, THG is listed among major Europe‑market players; its digital‑first & e‑commerce oriented model gives it an edge in reaching online consumers and adapting to changing purchase behaviors.• Myprotein - A widely recognized brand under THG/others; known for affordable, accessible sports‑nutrition products (protein powders, supplements) and strong online presence, making it a go‑to for fitness enthusiasts across Europe.• Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. - Appears among ongoing key players in the region, offering sports‑nutrition and wellness products and leveraging its multi‑level marketing / distribution model to reach a broad consumer base.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/europe-sports-nutrition-market Conclusion-The Europe Sports Nutrition Market is poised for strong 