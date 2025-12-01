Inground Swimming Pools Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

Inground Swimming Pools Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Inground Swimming Pools Market Through 2025?

The market size for in-ground swimming pools has seen a robust growth in the past few years. It's projected to expand from a value of $6.27 billion in 2024 to approximately $6.87 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth observed in the historic period can largely be attributed to factors like the increase in disposable income and urbanization, elevated levels of home-ownership, a growing fascination for outdoor leisure and wellness activities, the widening scope of residential construction and renovation, as well as the upsurge in real estate development in suburban regions.

The market for in-ground swimming pools is predicted to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with its size projected to reach $9.76 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This growth in the predicted period can be associated with the rising demand for pools requiring minimal maintenance, increasing use of energy-saving systems, higher inclination towards eco-friendly sanitation procedures, the spread of smart pool features, and the uptick in renovation activities in older residential real estate. Significant trends anticipated during this forecast period encompass advancements in energy-efficient variable-speed and heat pumps, progress in automated chemical management and sensor technology, R&D efforts aimed at sustainable saltwater and mineral-based methodologies, and enhancements in AI-enabled pool automation and maintenance systems.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Inground Swimming Pools Market?

Which Players Dominate The Inground Swimming Pools Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Inground Swimming Pools Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Aquatech Pools Limited

• Latham Pool Products Inc.

• Anthony and Sylvan Pools Corporation

• Compass Pools Australia Pty. Ltd.

• Hydropool Industries Inc.

• Barrier Reef Pools Pty. Ltd.

• Leisure Pools USA

• Imagine Pools LLC

• Freedom Pools Pty. Ltd.

• Tallman Pools Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Inground Swimming Pools Market?

Major firms in the inground swimming pool industry are focusing on developing innovative products, such as smart navigation and automatic emptying features, to improve cleaning ability, increase user reliability, and minimize manual care. The concept of smart navigation and automatic emptying pertains to sophisticated systems in pool cleaners that can organize a pool for the best coverage and discharge their waste into a designated base, negating the need for human interference. For example, in October 2025, MOVA, a US-based smart home advancement company, introduced the Rover X10 robotic pool cleaner. This fully independent cleaner boasts a smart mapping system that devises an effective cleaning route for total pool coverage. It comes with an in-built Self-Empty Dock that automatically discards the accumulated debris and purifies the filter after each cycle, enabling several weeks of autonomous pool care without the need for controller engagement. The system aims to assist pool owners in looking after large pools up to 500 ㎡ by providing thorough coverage across seven zones, such as the surface, floor, walls, waterlines, corners, steps, and shallow areas, through self-governing floating and 3D spatial cognizance, encouraging competent cleaning with minimal human involvement.

Global Inground Swimming Pools Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The inground swimming pools market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Above Ground Pools, Inground Pools, Infinity Pools, Lap Pools, Natural Pools

2) By Materials: Concrete, Vinyl, Steel, Aluminum

3) By End Users: Residential, Commercial, Public, Recreational, Hospitality

Subsegments:

1) By Above Ground Pools: Steel Frame Pools, Aluminum Frame Pools, Resin Frame Pools, Inflatable Ring Pools, Soft-Sided Pools, Hybrid Frame Pools

2) By Inground Pools: Concrete Pools, Fiberglass Pools, Vinyl Liner Pools, Stainless Steel Pools, Shotcrete Pools, Gunite Pools

3) By Infinity Pools: Overflow Edge Pools, Vanishing Edge Pools, Perimeter Overflow Pools, Knife Edge Pools, Lautner Edge Pools, Glass Wall Infinity Pools

4) By Lap Pools: Indoor Lap Pools, Outdoor Lap Pools, Endless Lap Pools, Dual-Lane Lap Pools, Heated Lap Pools, Custom-Built Lap Pools

5) By Natural Pools: Regeneration Zone Pools, Plant Filtered Pools, Gravel Bed Filtration Pools, Biofilm-Based Natural Pools, Hybrid Natural Pools, Swimming Pond Pools

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Inground Swimming Pools Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for inground swimming pools, with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report analyses market trends in several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

