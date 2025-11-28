Global Respiratory Disorders Market Expands on COPD & Asthma Growth; North America Leads with 44% Share

Respiratory Disorders

Rising Pollution & Aging Populations Fuel Respiratory Disorders Market; North America Tops at 44%

LEANDER, TX, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to DataM Intelligence, the global Respiratory Disorders Market reached US$121.06 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to US$213.12 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2025–2033. Growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, and pneumonia, along with increasing demand for advanced inhalation therapies, biologics, and home-based respiratory care solutions. Factors such as air pollution, tobacco consumption, occupational hazards, and aging populations continue to accelerate the burden of respiratory illnesses worldwide.North America leads the market due to higher diagnosis rates, strong healthcare infrastructure, and wide adoption of innovative respiratory devices and biologic therapies. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, supported by expanding patient populations and increasing healthcare access. By disease type, the COPD segment holds the largest share at around 37.09% in 2024, while the asthma segment is witnessing the fastest growth owing to improved diagnosis, rising therapeutic innovation, and widespread uptake of digital respiratory management technologies.

Key Highlights from the Report:The global respiratory disorders market is growing steadily due to rising cases of COPD, asthma and other chronic lung diseases.Increasing demand for inhalers, biologics, nebulizers and advanced respiratory care devices is driving market expansion.COPD continues to dominate the market because of its high prevalence and long-term treatment needs.Home-based respiratory care and digital respiratory devices are gaining strong adoption.North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region.Major companies are advancing new biologics and improved inhalation therapies to strengthen their presence.Pricing pressure from generics and biosimilars remains a key challenge.Key SegmentsBy Disease TypeChronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) accounts for a major share due to its high global prevalence and the rising burden of smoking-related and pollution-induced respiratory damage. Asthma continues to grow as improved diagnostic practices and increasing environmental triggers drive sustained demand for long-term management solutions. Pneumonia represents a significant segment owing to its high incidence across children, elderly populations, and immunocompromised individuals. Cystic fibrosis remains a specialized but vital area, supported by ongoing advancements in genetic-based therapies and respiratory care. Interstitial Lung Disease / Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (ILD/IPF) sees steady growth as awareness and early detection improve, along with rising adoption of advanced antifibrotic therapies. Tuberculosis continues to be a critical segment in developing regions, driven by persistent infection rates and demand for effective treatment protocols. Other respiratory diseases, including bronchitis and pulmonary hypertension, contribute to market expansion with increasing focus on chronic respiratory health management.By Treatment TypeTherapeutics dominate the market as pharmacological interventions, such as bronchodilators, anti-inflammatories, antibiotics, mucolytics, and targeted biologics—remain central to managing acute and chronic respiratory conditions. Devices represent a rapidly evolving segment, with strong demand for inhalers, nebulizers, oxygen therapy systems, ventilation equipment, and advanced monitoring tools that support both home-based and clinical respiratory care.

Regional Insights• North America – 44% driven by "high prevalence of COPD and asthma, strong diagnostic and treatment infrastructure, rapid adoption of biologics and advanced inhalation devices, and well-established reimbursement systems."• Europe – 25% supported by "expanding use of innovative respiratory therapies, strong public health programs, rising diagnosis rates, and increasing deployment of digital and connected respiratory care technologies."• Asia Pacific – 23% fueled by "large patient population, high exposure to pollution and urban lifestyle risks, growing healthcare investments, and fast adoption of inhalers, nebulizers, and advanced respiratory care devices."• Latin America – 5% driven by "growing burden of chronic respiratory diseases, improving access to diagnostic services, and increasing availability of cost-effective treatment options."• Middle East & Africa – 3% supported by "rising prevalence of respiratory disorders due to urbanization and environmental factors, growing awareness of respiratory health, and gradual strengthening of healthcare infrastructure."Key PlayersGSK | AstraZeneca | Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. | Sanofi | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. | Novartis AG | Merck & Co., Inc. | Pfizer Inc. | Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd | F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.Key Highlights• GSK – Holds 15.2% share of the global respiratory disorders market, driven by its leadership in inhaled therapies, long-acting bronchodilators, and blockbuster asthma/COPD brands.• AstraZeneca – Accounts for 13.8% share, supported by strong demand for biologics targeting severe asthma and advanced combination inhalers.• Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – Maintains 11.4% share, recognized for its long-standing dominance in COPD therapies and innovative inhalation platforms.• Sanofi – Represents 9.7% share, boosted by biologics for allergic and eosinophilic asthma, along with a growing chronic respiratory portfolio.• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – Holds 8.9% share, driven by leading monoclonal antibody treatments addressing severe asthma and inflammation-driven respiratory disorders.• Novartis AG – Accounts for 8.1% share, supported by inhaled therapies, combo treatments, and strong R&D investments in chronic respiratory disease.• Merck & Co., Inc. – Represents 7.3% share, focusing on respiratory inflammation therapies and immune-targeted treatment approaches.• Pfizer Inc. – Holds 6.8% share, backed by anti-infective respiratory treatments and expanding respiratory immunotherapy research.• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd – Maintains 6.1% share, known for its wide generic and branded inhaler portfolio used globally for asthma and COPD.• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. – Holds 5.6% share, led by breakthroughs in biologics for severe asthma and pulmonary fibrosis.

Key DevelopmentsOctober 2025: A combination inhaler received expanded approval for use in adults with mild asthma, providing a new anti-inflammatory rescue option across multiple asthma severity levels.September 2025: New clinical data for several biologic therapies targeting asthma and COPD were presented at a major respiratory congress, highlighting continuous innovation in biologics for respiratory care.July 2025: A major pharmaceutical acquisition strengthened industry pipelines as a leading company acquired a respiratory-focused biotech, expanding access to an advanced COPD drug candidate and reinforcing long-term R&D capabilities.April 2025: Significant progress was reported in the development of next-generation respiratory therapies, including promising trial results for an investigational treatment targeting moderate-to-severe asthma and ongoing development of candidates for COPD and chronic sinus conditions.March 2025: A biologic therapy for COPD received regulatory approval in Japan for patients with elevated eosinophils, marking a key milestone as biologics become more widely accepted in COPD management.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):How big is the global respiratory disorders market in terms of growth forecast?The global respiratory disorders market was valued at around US$ 121.06 billion in 2024, with steady growth expected over the coming years.What is the projected CAGR for the respiratory disorders market?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2025–2033.What is the expected market size by 2033?By 2033, the market is forecasted to reach approximately US$213.12 billion.Which disease segment leads the respiratory disorders market?Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) leads the market, accounting for the largest share due to its high global prevalence and rising diagnosis rates.Conclusion:The global respiratory disorders market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the rising prevalence of conditions such as asthma, COPD, and other chronic lung diseases. Factors like increasing air pollution, aging populations, smoking habits, and growing urbanization continue to expand the patient base. At the same time, demand for advanced therapeutics, improved diagnostics, and innovative respiratory care devices is accelerating market development.The industry is also witnessing a shift toward biologics, digital inhalers, connected devices, and home-based respiratory care, broadening treatment options and improving patient management. While challenges such as regulatory complexities, competitive pressures, and the availability of generics persist, continued research, technological innovation, and healthcare investment are strengthening the market outlook. Overall, respiratory care solutions are expected to become an even more essential component of global healthcare systems in the years ahead.Related Reports:1. Respiratory Devices Market 2. Lower Respiratory Tract Therapeutics Market

