WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Driving with 35.8% CAGR | Programmatic Display Advertising Market Reach USD 9473.3 Billion by 2031.” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global programmatic display advertising market was valued at USD 451.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 9473.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 35.8% from 2022 to 2031.Surge in adoption of smartphones, improved communication networks, and increase in advertising spending on digital media across various industries drive the market growth. In addition, proliferation of social media primarily drives the growth of the market. The emergence of advertising automation is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 320 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31468 The programmatic display advertising market is segmented on the basis of ad format, type, application, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of ad format, the industry is divided into online video, online display, mobile video, and mobile display. Depending on type, the market is classified into private marketplaces, real time bidding, and automated guaranteed. The industry vertical covered in the study include BFSI, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, government, IT and telecom, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the programmatic display advertising market analysis are Adobe, Basis Technology, Connexity, Google, LLC, Integrated Ad, Science, Inc, IPONWEB Limited, Kayzen, LG Electronics, MediaMath, Magnite, Inc, NextRoll, Inc, RythmOne, LLC, Samsung Electronics, The trade desk, Verizon, Voyage Group, Xandr.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31468 Region wise, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding nearly one-third of the global programmatic display market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to the strong presence of programmatic display advertising vendors such as Google Inc., Adobe, and AppNexus Inc. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 36.9% during the forecast period, owing to rapid economic and technological developments.By type, the online video segment acquired the major share in 2022, garnering nearly one-third of the global programmatic display market revenue, owing to increase in video streaming on the internet, which, in turn, is boosting the demand for online video advertising to reach large number of consumers. The mobile video segment is estimated to display the fastest CAGR of 37.6% throughout the forecast period, as mobile videos help entrepreneurs to create quality and unique content that boosts their outreach, sales, and brand recognition.By channel, the RTB segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global programmatic display market share in 2022 and is expected to dominate by the market 2032, owing to the simplified ad space allotment in private marketplaces. The PMP segment is projected to display the fastest CAGR of 48.4% throughout the forecast period, owing to surge in demand for de-centralized and independent ad spaces.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/programmatic-display-advertising-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Impact Analysis Programmatic Display Advertising Market● The COVID-19 outbreak has had a low impact on the growth of the programmatic display advertising market. However, various brands reduced their advertising spending given the economic impact of COVID-19; however, the uptick in social media traffic presented unique opportunities for engaging with online audiences as well as keeping brand awareness high during the period.● In addition, with the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic governments across the globe enforced the closing of public spaces, schools, and borders, which empowered many businesses and marketers to update their online marketing strategies. Businesses also invested more in online advertising due to the pandemic, which is fueling the market growth.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. 