MACAU, November 28 - The Survey on Manpower Needs and Wages for the third quarter of 2025 covers the Manufacturing sector; the Electricity, Gas & Water Supply sector; Hotels; Restaurants; Child-care and Elderly Care services. However, the self-employed are excluded. Meanwhile, employees include resident and non-resident employees living in or outside the Macao Special Administrative Region.

Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that number of persons engaged in Hotels (61,275), Restaurants (28,970), Elderly Care services (1,531) and the Electricity, Gas & Water Supply sector (1,094) went up by 3.5%, 1.4%, 6.2% and 1.5% respectively year-on-year at the end of the third quarter of 2025. On the other hand, number of those in the Manufacturing sector (8,404) and Child-care services (1,380) decreased by 2.7% and 3.2% respectively.

In September, average earnings (excluding irregular remuneration) of full-time employees in Hotels (MOP20,390), Restaurants (MOP11,060) and Child-care services (MOP16,960) increased by 3.1%, 4.3% and 2.8% respectively year-on-year. By contrast, average earnings of those in the Manufacturing sector (MOP12,680) dropped by 1.1%; among them, earnings of full-time resident employees (MOP15,110) grew by 2.1%.

At the end of the third quarter, the job vacancy rate (3.0%) and the employee turnover rate (3.7%) in Hotels dropped by 0.9 and 0.5 percentage points respectively year-on-year, which implied that the demand for manpower in the sector has gradually stabilised. As for Restaurants, the job vacancy rate (5.8%) rose by 0.9 percentage points year-on-year, while the employee recruitment rate (5.1%) went down by 0.4 percentage points, indicating that there were many vacant posts to be filled in the sector.