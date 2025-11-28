IAM to launch “registration of intention of environmentally friendly burial” service

MACAU, November 28 - In order to further promote the environmentally friendly burial service in Macao, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will launch the “registration of intention of environmentally friendly burial” service from 1 December to allow members of the public to plan their own intention to choose environmentally friendly burial in advance.

IAM introduced the tree burial service in 2015 and the garden burial service in 2023. Over 600 applications for environmentally friendly burial have been received so far, showing a constant rise in the public’s level of acceptance of environmentally friendly burial. To allow members of the public who intend to choose environmentally friendly burial to plan their after-death arrangements and show their preference in advance, IAM will launch the “registration of intention of environmentally friendly burial” service from 1 December. Members of the public that need the service can visit the service locations of IAM in person for free-of-charge registration. After completion of the formality for “registration of intention of environmentally friendly burial”, IAM will keep the information about the registrant properly and issue a registration card to the registrant. When the family members and friends apply for the death certificate of the deceased registrant at the competent authorities or proceed to IAM to process the burial service, the staff will provide the relevant information to assist the family members and friends to make appropriate arrangements according to the intention of the registrant.

Environmentally friendly burial allows the ashes of the deceased to be placed in the tranquil memorial gardens where the ashes decompose naturally over time and merge with nature, fulfilling the wish of returning to the roots and resting in peace in the earth while enabling life to return to the serene harmony of nature. The descendants can feel the perpetual cycle of life in the flowers, plants and trees in the memorial gardens, experience the peaceful atmosphere and recall the warm moments shared with their loved ones.

IAM encourages the public to plan in advance through “registration of intention of environmentally friendly burial” to explicitly express their preference. Should there be enquiries, the public can call 8294 2651 or visit the IAM website www.iam.gov.mo.