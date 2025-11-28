Macao donates 30 million for Hong Kong’s relief effort following Tai Po fire

MACAU, November 28 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government is to donate HKD30 million, through the Macao Foundation, to support the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government in its relief effort and subsequent reconstruction work after a massive fire affected Wang Fuk Court in the HKSAR’s Tai Po district.

It broke out on Wednesday (26 November), resulting in significant casualties and extensive damage to the residential buildings concerned. As Hong Kong and Macao are both Special Administrative Regions of the country, the two regions share a unique sisterly bond, long-standing cultural ties, and close economic and trade relations. The MSAR Government decided to make the donation to the HKSAR to express the MSAR’s solidarity with the people of Hong Kong as they face difficulties and challenges after this incident.

The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, on behalf of the MSAR Government, has expressed profound condolences regarding the victims of the fire, and extended heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased, to the injured, and to all the other people affected by the incident.

Mr Sam called on the Macao community to take positive action, through various means, to support the HKSAR, in order to demonstrate the deep sisterly bond between Hong Kong and Macao.

The Chief Executive expressed full confidence that – thanks to the important guiding principles and care shown by President Xi Jinping, and with the assistance of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee – the Chief Executive of the HKSAR, Mr John Lee Ka-chiu, and the HKSAR Government will unite and lead all sectors of society in working together to help survivors and others affected to overcome this difficult period, resume some normality in daily life as soon as possible, and rebuild their homes.