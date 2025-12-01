Feed Packaging Market Anticipated to Grow at 6.4% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Feed Packaging Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Feed Packaging Market In 2025?

The market size of feed packaging has seen a robust expansion in the past few years. The market value will increase from $19.03 billion in 2024 to $20.17 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Factors contributing to the historic growth include strict regulations relating to feed quality, the internationalization of feed commerce, emphasis on feed hygiene and safety measures, a surge in demand for specialty feeds, and measures aimed at lowering feed spoilage.

The market size of feed packaging is poised for a significant increase in the coming years, striving towards a value of $25.81 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The projected growth can be traced back to the rise of e-commerce in pet food sales, an expanding aquaculture industry, emphasis on recyclable packaging, the global expansion of feed additives market, and the implementation of sustainability practices in packaging. The forecast period will also witness major trends like bespoke and branded packaging, applying blockchain technology for traceability in feed production, digital transformation in supply chain management, as well as the use of bulk and flexible packaging, resealable and reclosable features, and protective measures against counterfeiting.

Download a free sample of the feed packaging market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10241&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Feed Packaging Market?

The expected surge in pet adoption is predicted to drive the growth of the feed packaging market. Adopting pets, typically from rescue groups, rather than buying them from breeders or pet stores, is becoming increasingly popular. Pet enthusiasts favor feed packaging due to its ability to maintain the quality and safety of the pet feed. As a consequence, the rise in pet adoptions elevates the demand for feed packaging. For instance, data from the Shelter Animals Count, a non-profit organization from the US, shows that in January 2024, a total of 6.5 million cats and dogs entered shelters and rescues throughout the US, a 0.2% increase from 2022 and a 4.0% uptick from 2021. Successful adoption rates showed positive growth as well, with 4.8 million pets finding loving homes in 2023, underlining the growing dedication to animal rescue operations and pet adoption. Therefore, the escalation in pet adoption is fuelling growth in the feed packaging market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Feed Packaging Industry?

Major players in the Feed Packaging include:

• Transcontinental Inc.

• Ardagh Group S.A.

• Winpak Ltd.

• Snapsil Corporation

• Sealed Air Corporation

• Coveris

• Flextrus AB

• ProAmpac

• Amerplast Ltd.

• Berry Global Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Feed Packaging Market In The Globe?

Key players in the feed packaging market are endeavoring to create new retort pouches using post-consumer recycled materials to achieve a competitive advantage within the industry. Post-consumer recycled materials are those items that have been utilized by consumers, recycled following their first use, and subsequently engineered into different products. To illustrate, ProAmpac LLC, an American flexible packaging firm, introduced the ProActive PCR Retort pouches in April 2022. These premium pouches are developed for both pet and human food packaging and adhere to both European Union and U.S. FDA regulations for food contact in retort applications. These ProActive PCR Retort pouches consist of 30% or more PCR content, thus bringing about a significant decline in the consumption of new resins. Despite meeting sustainability objectives, these pouches retain the same high-quality graphic aesthetics synonymous with regular retort pouches, ensuring brand recognition and product freshness. The advanced materials science know-how used in the manufacturing of ProActive PCR Retort pouches offers superior barrier properties, hermeticity during filling and retorting, impressive flex crack resistance, and an easy-open tear feature. These pouches ensure ideal filling line efficiency, extended product life, mechanical performance, and resistance to pin-holes, thus representing an eco-friendly solution without sacrificing performance.

What Segments Are Covered In The Feed Packaging Market Report?

The feed packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging

2) By Feed Type: Dry, Wet, Pet Treats, Chilled And Frozen, Other Feed Types

3) By Material: Plastic, Polyethylene, Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polypropylene (PP), Paper, Jute, Metal

5) By Application: Poultry Feed, Ruminants Feed, Swine Feed, Aquatic Animals Feed, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Flexible Packaging: Bags, Pouches, Film Wraps, Laminated Packaging

2) By Rigid Packaging: Tubs And Containers, Boxes And Cartons, Drums And Barrels, Jars And Bottles

View the full feed packaging market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/feed-packaging-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Feed Packaging Market By 2025?

In 2024, the feed packaging market was dominated by Asia-Pacific. It is predicted that North America will experience the most rapid expansion in the global feed packaging market in the predicted timeline. The feed packaging market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Feed Packaging Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Feed Acidifiers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/feed-acidifiers-global-market-report

Feed Yeast Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/feed-yeast-global-market-report

Feed Binders Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/feed-binders-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.