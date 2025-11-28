My Instore Radio Analysis Reveals US Businesses Split 50/50 on Christmas Music Start Date

Platform data shows half begin holiday programming on Black Friday while timing preferences vary significantly across international markets

BILLUND, DENMARK, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Instore Radio, a global provider of music for business, today released analysis of customer scheduling data revealing that US businesses remain evenly divided on when to begin Christmas music, with approximately 50% starting on Black Friday and 50% beginning the day after Thanksgiving.The analysis, drawn from thousands of retail, restaurant, and hospitality locations across more than 50 countries, highlights a persistent challenge facing business owners each November as they balance customer expectations, staff satisfaction, and brand atmosphere during the crucial holiday season that can generate up to 30% of annual retail sales, according to industry data."Every November, business owners face the same question: when is the right time to start Christmas music?" says Søren Klausen, CEO and founder of My Instore Radio."Our customer data shows there's no universal answer. The decision depends on business type, customer demographics, and regional expectations. What matters most is having the control to implement your strategy consistently."Regional Variations Show Cultural DifferencesWhile US businesses show an even split between Black Friday and post-Thanksgiving timing, My Instore Radio's international customer base demonstrates significantly different patterns. British businesses typically wait until December 1st. A Rimmers Music survey revealed that 49% of Britons believe Christmas songs should be played from December 1st, though 20% are comfortable with an earlier start.Spotify's global streaming data shows that most countries officially enter the Christmas music season when holiday streams exceed 2% of all listening, typically occurring around November 1st. However, regional variations are significant, with the Philippines starting as early as September while Argentina and Uruguay wait until Christmas Day itself.My Instore Radio’s scheduling data reveals that retail stores typically begin earlier than restaurants and hotels, with shopping environments starting holiday music an average of 10-14 days before food service and hospitality venues.Automated Scheduling Prevents Common Timing MistakesMy Instore Radio's platform addresses the timing challenge through automated seasonal scheduling that allows businesses to plan their entire holiday music strategy in advance. The system enables businesses to set specific start dates for holiday programming and automatically revert to regular music profiles on predetermined dates, preventing the common mistake of extended holiday music running into January."The biggest complaint we hear isn't about when Christmas music starts—it's about businesses forgetting to turn it off," explains Klausen."Our customers schedule their holiday music to automatically stop on December 25th or 26th, ensuring they don't start the new year with tired, outdated programming."The platform's scheduling capabilities include gradual implementation options, allowing businesses to begin with mixed holiday content in mid-November and progressively increase the proportion of seasonal music leading up to Christmas Day. This graduated approach aligns with major retailer practices.Staff Fatigue Drives Demand for VarietyAnalysis of customer preferences reveals that playlist variety matters more than start timing for long-term satisfaction. Clinical psychologist Linda Blair warns that playing Christmas music too early in the season can trigger stress and feelings of being trapped, as reported by CBS News. The concern becomes particularly acute for employees who experience holiday playlists for entire shifts rather than brief customer visits.My Instore Radio's dynamic playlist generation creates fresh daily programming without repetition, addressing research from Western Washington University showing that even favorite songs become intrusive and unpleasant when they repeat involuntarily, as reported in Psychology Today."While customers might hear your playlist for 30 minutes, your staff experiences it for entire shifts, day after day," notes Klausen."Our non-repeating playlist system prevents the burnout that happens when the same songs loop continuously for six weeks."The platform serves businesses across retail, hospitality, and service industries in more than 50 countries through offices in Denmark, Los Angeles, and Sydney. All services include comprehensive commercial music licensing, eliminating legal concerns associated with consumer streaming platforms not designed for business use.Businesses planning their holiday music strategy can access free music profiling consultations to determine optimal timing and content selection for their specific market and customer base.About My Instore RadioMy Instore Radio is a leading provider of comprehensive in-store media solutions including background music for business, overhead messaging, digital signage, and AI-powered voice generation for businesses globally.Founded in 2011 in Billund, Denmark, the company has expanded to serve thousands of locations across more than 50 countries through offices in Denmark, Los Angeles, and Sydney. My Instore Radio enables businesses to effortlessly manage music, advertisements, and branding across multiple locations through an intuitive web interface, serving clients in retail, hospitality, and other industries worldwide.Media Contact:Søren KlausenCEO & Founder, My Instore RadioPhone: +45 70 229 221Email: media@myinstoreradio.com

