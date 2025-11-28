DeltaGen Launches First 'Invisible' AI Sales Engineer Trained on 10,000 Real B2B Sales Calls

How DeltaGen´s VirtualSE appears on a live call

Techstars-backed startup DeltaGen AI delivers source-backed technical answers in under 3 seconds during live calls, without joining meetings as a bot.

We’re not building another meeting recorder, we’re building the first AI that makes every account executive as technically fluent as your best sales engineer - instantly, on every call.” — Rene Bystron, CEO and Founder of DeltaGen

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeltaGen , an early-stage startup backed by Techstars, B5 Capital, and Forward VC, today announced the launch of its flagship product, Virtual SE - the first AI sales engineer that sits on a rep’s screen, not in the meeting, and delivers accurate, source-backed technical answers in under three seconds.In enterprise software sales, a single unanswered technical question can stall momentum and cost millions. DeltaGen’s Virtual SE closes that gap, giving every rep the technical confidence of a seasoned sales engineer, instantly. The product reached $120K in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) during a 60-day Early Access Program with major U.S. enterprises. Following that success, DeltaGen is now making it available to B2B sales teams worldwide.“We’re not building another meeting recorder or email writer,” said Rene Bystron, CEO and Founder of DeltaGen. “We’re building the first AI that makes every account executive as technically fluent as your best sales engineer - instantly, on every call.”𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗜𝘁 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀Virtual SE runs locally on a rep’s laptop. When a meeting starts, it automatically detects the conversation, surfaces 3–5 concise bullet prompts on-screen in real time, and sources every answer from the company’s verified documentation. No bots joining meetings. No data leaving the device. After the call, all transcripts and insights are stored in a private dashboard for follow-up, coaching, and team learning. The system is SOC 2 Type II and GDPR compliant, with end-to-end encryption and SSO support.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗜𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀As B2B products grow more complex and buying committees expand, sales reps are expected to answer deep technical questions on the spot and not days later via email.“Generative AI flooded inboxes with content,” Bystron said. “But revenue teams don’t need more content, they need cognition. They need a system that listens, understands context, and responds in the moment. That’s what we’ve built.”Early adopters report that Virtual SE effectively doubles the technical capacity of their sales teams without adding headcount.𝗨𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝗼𝗱DeltaGen is backed by Techstars, B5 Capital, and Forward VC, with investors citing the company’s ability to solve a high-frequency, high-cost problem with measurable ROI from day one. “Most sales AI is a solution in search of a problem,” said Vincent Wols from Forward VC, DeltaGen investor. “DeltaGen is solving the problem every VP of Sales loses sleep over: how do I scale technical expertise without scaling headcount?”DeltaGen projects $500K ARR by the end of Q4 2025 as it scales into new markets. The company is preparing for its next phase of growth, with plans to expand into additional, verticals, and enterprise workflows throughout 2026.𝘼𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝘿𝙚𝙡𝙩𝙖𝙂𝙚𝙣DeltaGen is an early-stage startup operating across the United States and the Czech Republic that empowers B2B sales teams to answer complex technical questions in real-time. The company's Virtual SE solution delivers instant, source-backed technical answers during live sales calls in under three seconds, operating seamlessly in the background. Trained on more than 10,000 real sales conversations and built with enterprise-grade security standards (SOC 2 Type II, GDPR-compliant), DeltaGen enables revenue teams to accelerate deal cycles and improve close rates.For more information DeltaGen

