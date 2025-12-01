Generative Artificial Intelligence AI For Three-Dimensional (3D) Assets Market Forecasted to Achieve US $7.2 Bn by 2029

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) For Three-Dimensional (3D) Assets Global Market Report 2025

TBRC's Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) For Three-Dimensional (3D) Assets Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) For Three-Dimensional (3D) Assets Market In 2025?

In recent times, the market for generative artificial intelligence (AI) specializing in three-dimensional (3D) assets has observed an exponential growth rate. The market, valued at $1.89 billion in 2024, is projected to surge to $2.47 billion by 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.0%. This significant incline during the historical period can be associated with a growing demand for immersive gaming experiences, escalated usage of AI within the media and entertainment sectors, increased interest in virtual reality and metaverse applications, and the rising need for interactive product representation in the e-commerce sector. Additionally, enhanced efficiency in animation and visual effects (vfx) production also contributes to this growth.

The market for generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the realm of three-dimensional (3D) assets is projected to witness a steep rise in the coming years, reaching a valuation of $7.21 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.7%. This burst of growth during the forecasted period is speculated to stem from several factors such as robust investments in digital twin technologies, the burgeoning demand for interactive learning apparatus, escalating requirements for expedited content production in the fields of entertainment and gaming, amplified use of AI in design automation, and the surging interest in immersive experiences and metaverse. Key trends predicted to shape this period encompass advancements in AI-powered 3D modeling tools, breakthroughs in procedural content generation, incorporation of AI with real-time rendering engines, progress in text-to-3D asset creation and innovations in photorealistic animations and textures.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) For Three-Dimensional (3D) Assets Market?

Who Are The Key Players In The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) For Three-Dimensional (3D) Assets Industry?

Major players in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) For Three-Dimensional (3D) Assets Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Meta Platforms Inc.

• Alibaba Group Holding Limited

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Adobe Inc.

• Dassault Systèmes SE

• Hexagon AB

• Autodesk Inc.

• Trimble Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) For Three-Dimensional (3D) Assets Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the generative AI for 3D assets market are concentrating on the creation of open-source text-to-3D and image-to-3D foundational models to speed up asset development and minimize expenses. These models, large neural networks trained on substantial two-dimensional and three-dimensional corpora, are able to create meshes, materials and textures directly from natural-language inputs or reference images, and are open for community integration and expansion. For instance, Tencent Holdings Ltd., a tech company based in China, unveiled five open-source 3D creation models in March 2025, based on Hunyuan3D-2.0. These include turbo variants capable of delivering high-quality 3D visuals in roughly 30 seconds, aimed at catering to designers and game developers. The speed of processing, improved text consistency, geometric accuracy and visual quality, along with its open-source availability, pave the way for faster prototyping and lowered production costs. This technology also assimilates smoothly into current workflows, facilitating swift and scalable 3D asset development for gaming, design and virtual settings.

What Segments Are Covered In The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) For Three-Dimensional (3D) Assets Market Report?

The generative artificial intelligence (AI) for three-dimensional (3d) assets market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Asset Type: Characters, Environments, Props, Textures, Animations, Other Asset Types

4) By End-User: Media And Entertainment, Gaming, Architecture, E-Commerce, Education, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Text To Three Dimensional Generation Software, Image To Three Dimensional Generation Software, Sketch To Three Dimensional Generation Software, Video To Three Dimensional Reconstruction Software, Material And Texture Generation Software

2) By Hardware: Graphics Processing Unit Accelerator Servers, Central Processing Unit Workstations, High Performance Data Storage Systems, High Speed Networking Equipment, Three Dimensional Scanning Devices

3) By Services: Managed Three Dimensional Asset Generation Services, Custom Generative Model Development Services, Data Collection And Annotation Services, Dataset Curation And Quality Assurance Services, Pipeline Integration And Implementation Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) For Three-Dimensional (3D) Assets Market By 2025?

The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Three-Dimensional (3D) Assets Global Market Report 2025 reveals North America as the leading region for that year, while anticipating the fastest growth for the Asia-Pacific region. The report includes observations from various regionsencompassing Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

