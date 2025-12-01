Legacy Application Modernization Market to Reach US $32.7 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Legacy Application Modernization Market?

In recent years, there has been a substantial increase in the size of the legacy application modernization market. It is projected to rise from $16.71 billion in 2024 to $19.16 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. This progress during the historical period is due to factors such as the escalating demand for digital evolution, the expanding adoption of cloud computing, a mounting requirement to decrease operational costs, heightened focus on regulatory adherence, the need to enhance system efficiency, and the growing cognizance of the drawbacks of legacy systems.

The market size of legacy application modernization is set to experience significant expansion in the coming years, escalating to $32.71 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 14.3%. The projected growth in the specified period is linked to several factors such as enhanced government efforts in digital transformation, rising incorporation of robotic process automation, an intensified focus on mitigating technical debt, an escalated necessity for data security and compliance, and an augmented demand for scalable enterprise solutions. The prediction period will also witness key trends including advancements in tech sectors like artificial intelligence and machine learning, breakthroughs in cloud-native architectures, evolutions in robotic process automation, extensive research and advancements in blockchain integration, and progressions in hybrid and multi-cloud solutions.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Legacy Application Modernization Global Market Growth?

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Legacy Application Modernization Market?

Major players in the Legacy Application Modernization Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Deloitte Consulting LLP

• Accenture plc

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• Fujitsu Limited

• Capgemini SE

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

• Infosys Limited

• HCL Technologies Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Legacy Application Modernization Industry?

Leading enterprises in the legal application modernization market are concentrating on innovative initiatives. They are creating comprehensive modernization portfolios that offer complete solutions for upgrading old systems, incorporating advanced technologies, improving regulatory compliance, and enhancing efficiency in legal procedures. Comprehensive modernization portfolios encompass an entire range of tools and services designed to modernize and optimize outdated software applications and systems. For example, a software company from the US, MongoDB, Inc., which offers a modern, multi-purpose database platform, unveiled the AI-Powered Application Modernization Platform in September 2025. This platform intended to Minimize Technical Debt and Boost Innovation, amalgamates AI-based tools, a tested delivery framework, and skilled engineers to expedite code transformation and overall modernization initiatives. Out-dated systems frequently obstruct innovation and present security and compliance threats due to inflexible data bases and antiquated architectures. MongoDB AMP confronts these issues by facilitating full-stack modernization, diminishing technical debt, enhancing market delivery time, and fostering innovation at reduced costs.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Legacy Application Modernization Market Report?

The legacy application modernization market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Application Re-Platforming, Application Re-Hosting (Lift And Shift), Application Re-Architecting, Application Re-Engineering, Other Service Type

2) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Machine Learning (ML), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Cloud Computing, Internet Of Things (IoT)

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

4) By Application Type: Cloud Applications, On-Premise Applications, Mobile Applications, Web Applications

5) By End-User Industry: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare And Life Sciences, Information Technology (IT) And Telecom, Retail And E-Commerce, Other End-User Industry

Sub Segment:

1) By Application Re-Platforming: Database Platform Migration, Containerization And Orchestration, Runtime And Middleware Upgrade, Managed Service Adoption, Operating System Migration

2) By Application Re-Hosting (Lift And Shift): Virtual Machine Migration, Storage And Backup Migration, Network And Security Configuration Migration, Mainframe To Cloud Rehosting, Data Center Exit Programs

3) By Application Re-Architecting: Monolith To Microservices Decomposition, Event Driven Architecture Adoption, Domain Driven Design Refactoring, Serverless Architecture Design, Application Programming Interface First Design

4) By Application Re-Engineering: Code Refactoring And Optimization, User Interface And User Experience Modernization, Database Schema Redesign, Test Automation And Quality Improvement, Performance And Security Hardening

5) By Other Service Type: Application Portfolio Assessment, Legacy System Discovery And Mapping, Application Programming Interface Enablement And Integration, Development And Operations Enablement, Managed Services And Operations, Training And Change Management



Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Legacy Application Modernization Industry?

For the year specified in the Legacy Application Modernization Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region in the legacy application modernization market. The report also projects that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The report encompasses a comprehensive study of several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

