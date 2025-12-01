Demand for Frac Sand And Proppant Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $12.25 billion by 2029

Frac Sand And Proppant Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Frac Sand And Proppant Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Frac Sand And Proppant Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, significant growth has been observed in the frac sand and proppant market size. The market is projected to expand from $8.10 billion in 2024 to $8.82 billion in 2025, signalling a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The escalation in the previous period is credited to factors such as the rise in shale gas exploration, the increase in hydraulic fracturing activities, the burgeoning demand for unconventional energy resources, the enlargement of oil and gas drilling operations, and the augmented production of tight oil.

Expectations are high for the frac sand and proppant market to experience significant growth in the coming years. By 2029, it's predicted to expand to a value of $12.26 billion, with an 8.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This expected growth in the industry is due to multiple factors such as increased spending on oilfield development, more widespread use of enhanced recovery methods, an increase in global energy consumption, expanding shale activities in developing regions, and a growing requirement for efficient proppant products. The forecast period will also witness major trends like technological progresses in the manufacturing of proppants, innovative enhancements in coating and strength, creation of high-performance, lightweight proppants, research and innovations in environmentally friendly extraction methods and advances in process optimization and automation.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Frac Sand And Proppant Market Landscape?

Who Are The Top Players In The Frac Sand And Proppant Market?

Major players in the Frac Sand And Proppant Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• EOG Resources Inc.

• Halliburton Company

• Eagle Materials Inc.

• Source Energy Services Ltd.

• Smart Sand Inc.

• MS Industries Inc.

• Global Proppant Supply LLC

• Fores Ltd.

• Sierra Frac Sand LLC.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Frac Sand And Proppant Industry?

Leading businesses in the frac sand and proppant market are honing their focus on product development, such as sand delivery trailers with bottom discharge features, to boost the effectiveness of sand transportation on site, reduce the times for loading and offloading, and maintain a steady and trustworthy flow of proppants to hydraulic fracturing activities. A sand delivery trailer with bottom discharge is a specialized transport machine equipped with hoppers or gates at the bottom that allow quick, regulated unloading of frac sand directly onto storage facilities or silos at drilling locations. For instance, Dragon Products, Ltd., a US-based company that manufactures industrial and energy equipment, unveiled SandForce in February 2025. SandForce is a sand delivery system that uses a bottom discharge trailer specifically designed for frac sand procedures. The SandForce system can offload a standard load of frac sand, weighing 25 tonnes, in roughly 11 minutes, thus significantly increasing efficiency on site and decreasing turnaround time. Dragon Products is addressing the steep escalation in sand usage, as evidenced by the over 2.5 million proppant truck trips recorded every year in the Permian Basin, through its focus on advanced sand delivery solutions.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Frac Sand And Proppant Market

The frac sand and proppant market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Frac Sand, Resin Coated Proppant, Ceramic Proppant

2) By Application: Shale Gas, Tight Gas, Coalbed Methane, Other Application

3) By End-User: Oil And Gas, Hydraulic Fracturing, Other End-User

Subsegment:

1) By Frac Sand: White Sand, Brown Sand, Northern White Sand, Brady Brown Sand,

2) By Resin Coated Proppant: Pre-Cured Resin-Coated Proppant (PRCP), Curable Resin-Coated Proppant (CRCP)

3) By Ceramic Proppant: Low-Density Ceramic Proppant, Intermediate-Density Ceramic Proppant, High-Density Ceramic Proppant

Frac Sand And Proppant Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the most significant market share in the global frac sand and proppant market. The report on said market includes analysis for regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, besides North America.

