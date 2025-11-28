U.S. Silicone Adhesives Market to hit USD$ 3.4 Billion by 2031 | Pricing, Technology Shifts & Rising Industrial Adoption

U.S. Silicone Adhesives Market

U.S. Silicone Adhesives Market

U.S. Silicone Adhesives Market Demand to Surge | Latest Developments & Revenue Forecast

United States Silicone Adhesives Market Outlook 2031 | Latest Size, Growth Rate & Industry Analysis”
— DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size and Forecast

According to DataM Intelligence,With rising adoption across construction, automotive, and electronics applications, the U.S. Silicone Adhesives Market is set to grow from US$ 1.9 billion in 2023 to US$ 3.4 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2024–2031.

The US market is expanding due to growing demand from automotive manufacturing, construction & infrastructure upgrades, electric & electronic device assembly, renewable energy installations, and healthcare applications. Silicone-based adhesives are preferred for their temperature resistance, flexibility, UV/weather stability, dielectric properties, and strong bonding on diverse substrates.

Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):– https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/us-silicone-adhesives-market

Key Market Growth Drivers

✅ Rising EV and automotive manufacturing in the US fueling demand for heat-resistant adhesives for battery packs, sensors, and internal engine components.

✅ US government funding for infrastructure and commercial building renovation boosting demand for sealants and structural bonding solutions.

✅ Expanding consumer electronics and semiconductor assembly accelerating adoption of silicone adhesives for circuit protection and thermal dissipation.

✅ Increasing usage in wind and solar energy systems for bonding, sealing, and vibration control.

✅ Medical-grade silicone adhesives witnessing high demand for wearable medical devices, prosthetics, wound care, and diagnostic device assembly.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

Room-Temperature-Vulcanizing (RTV) Silicone Adhesives lead the market due to high adoption in construction and industrial bonding.

High-Temperature Silicone Adhesives gaining traction in automotive, aerospace, and EV battery applications.

UV-Cured Silicone Adhesives showing fastest growth due to electronics and medical device assembly.

Pressure-Sensitive Silicone Adhesives (PSA) rising for wearables and flexible electronics.

By Application

Automotive & Transportation - top revenue contributor driven by EV manufacturing, sensors, and heat-exposed components.

Building & Construction - large adoption for structural glazing, sealing, weatherproofing, and insulation.

Electronics & Electrical - demand for dielectric and thermally conductive bonding.

Medical & Healthcare - fast-growing segment due to skin-safe and breathable adhesive requirements.

Renewable Energy - increasing use in solar panel lamination and wind turbine maintenance.

By End User

OEM manufacturers

Industrial maintenance & repair service providers

Medical device manufacturers

Consumer electronics producers

Automotive & aerospace companies

Request for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/us-silicone-adhesives-market

Regional Insights — United States

West US
Strong demand driven by semiconductors, aerospace, renewable energy, and EV manufacturing.

South US
Growth led by construction, automotive plants, and wind energy farms.

Midwest
Dominated by industrial adhesives for manufacturing and automotive assembly.

Northeast
Demand supported by healthcare, medical device manufacturing, building renovation.

Key Players

The US Silicone Adhesives market is moderately fragmented, with global chemical manufacturers and specialty adhesive companies competing based on temperature performance, cure speed, sustainability profile, and bonding flexibility.

Key Companies

1. Dow
2. Wacker Chemie AG
3. Momentive Performance Materials
4. Henkel AG
5. 3M
6. Shin-Etsu Chemical
7. Sika AG
8. Elkem
9. H.B. Fuller
10. Master Bond
11. American Sealants Inc
12. Huntsman Corporation
13. Avery Dennison Corporation
14. Momentive Performance Materials Inc
15. Bostik Inc.
16. Hexcel Corporation
17. Heartland Adhesives.

Competitive Highlights

✅ Increasing R&D spending focused on low-VOC and solvent-free formulations.

✅ Expanding portfolio of medical-grade and thermally conductive silicone adhesives.

✅ Strategic partnerships with EV manufacturers, electronics companies, and medical OEMs.

Recent Developments

✅ Dow launched a next-gen thermally conductive silicone adhesive for EV battery safety and heat dissipation (2025).

✅ Henkel introduced skin-friendly silicone PSAs for wearable medical devices (2025).

✅ Wacker expanded US production capacity for RTV silicone adhesives in Tennessee (2024).

✅ Sika acquired a US specialty adhesives company to strengthen its construction bonding solutions (2024).

✅ 3M launched high-flex silicone adhesives for aerospace vibration resistance (2024).

Market Outlook & Opportunities

1. Rising adoption in EV battery modules, ADAS sensors, autonomous driving hardware.

2. Bio-based silicone adhesive formulations expected to gain traction due to sustainability regulations.

3. Robotic & cobot assembly lines driving demand for fast-curing silicone adhesives.

4. Increased usage in IoT and flexible printed electronics.

Growth potential in long-term implant-grade silicone adhesives for medical applications.

Buy This Report with Year-End Offer (Buy 1 report: Get 30% OFF | Buy 2 reports: Get 50% OFF each! Limited time offer): https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=us-silicone-adhesives-market

Conclusion

The US Silicone Adhesives Market is moving toward high-performance, sustainability-focused, and application-specific bonding technologies. Growing from USD 2.74 billion in 2024 to USD 4.92 billion by 2032 at 7.6% CAGR, the market is powered by EV manufacturing, electronic miniaturization, medical innovations, and construction modernization.

As performance demands rise, companies focusing on specialty formulations thermally conductive, UV-curable, medical-grade, and flexible silicone adhesives are positioned for the strongest long-term growth in the US.

Related Reports

Silicone Adhesives Market Size

Silicone Additives Market

Sai Kiran
DataM Intelligence 4market Research LLP
+1 877-441-4866
sai.k@datamintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

U.S. Silicone Adhesives Market to hit USD$ 3.4 Billion by 2031 | Pricing, Technology Shifts & Rising Industrial Adoption

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Sai Kiran
DataM Intelligence 4market Research LLP
+1 877-441-4866 sai.k@datamintelligence.com
Company/Organization
DataM Intelligence 4market Research LLP
DSL Abacus IT Park, Industrial Development Area, Uppal
Hyderabad, 500039
India
+1 877-441-4866
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Electric Vehicle Market to reach US$ 1,194.54 Billion by 2032 | BEVs Lead with 60% Share Globally
Collagen Supplements Market to Surpass $3.8 Billion by 2031, Driven by Beauty-from-Within & Healthy Aging Trends
Silicon Fertilizer Market to Reach US$ 171.48 Million by 2031, Driven by Crop Resilience; APAC Leads with 48% Share
View All Stories From This Author