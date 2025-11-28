Minister Barbara Creecy launches 365 Days Arrive Alive Road Safety Campaign for the 2025 festive season in Kroonstad, 30 Nov
Members of the media are invited to join the Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, as she launches the 365 Days Arrive Alive Road Safety Campaign for the 2025 festive season, which will take place in the Free State Province.
The details are as follows:
Date: Sunday, 30 November 2025
Time: 13H30 for 14H00
Venue: Kroonstad Weighbridge, N1, Free State
Members of the media attending are requested to confirm attendance with Mr. Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453 / maaket@dot.gov.za or Mr. Luthando Ngilana on 067 427 9165 / Luthandon@rtmc.co.za
Media Contact:
Mr. Collen Msibi National Spokesperson
Cell: 066 476 9015
E-mail: MediaEnquiries@dot.gov.za
RTMC media contact:
Mr. Simon Zwane
Cell: 082 551 9892
E-mail: Simon.Zwane@rtmc.co.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.