Minister Barbara Creecy launches 365 Days Arrive Alive Road Safety Campaign for the 2025 festive season in Kroonstad, 30 Nov

Members of the media are invited to join the Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, as she launches the 365 Days Arrive Alive Road Safety Campaign for the 2025 festive season, which will take place in the Free State Province.

The details are as follows:

Date: Sunday, 30 November 2025

Time: 13H30 for 14H00

Venue: Kroonstad Weighbridge, N1, Free State

Members of the media attending are requested to confirm attendance with Mr. Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453 / maaket@dot.gov.za or Mr. Luthando Ngilana on 067 427 9165 / Luthandon@rtmc.co.za

Media Contact:

Mr. Collen Msibi National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015

E-mail: MediaEnquiries@dot.gov.za

RTMC media contact:

Mr. Simon Zwane

Cell: 082 551 9892

E-mail: Simon.Zwane@rtmc.co.za

#GovZAUpdates