MEC Matome Chiloane briefs media on progress in Grade 1 and Grade 8 learner placements for 2026, 30 Nov

Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, will on Sunday, 30 November 2025, brief the public on the latest progress regarding Grade 1 and Grade 8 learner placements for the 2026 academic year through the Gauteng Online Admissions system.

The MEC’s update will also outline how the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examinations were conducted across Gauteng.

Members of the media may attend as follows:

Date: Sunday, 30 November 2025

Time: 10:00 AM

Venue: King Edward VII School, 44 St Patrick Rd, Houghton, Johannesburg

For more information, contact:

Gauteng Department of Education’s Spokesperson, Steve Mabona

Cell: 072 574 3860

Spokesperson for Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane, Xolani Mkhwemte

Cell: 084 513 9285

