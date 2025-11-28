Submit Release
News Search

There were 857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,311 in the last 365 days.

MEC Matome Chiloane briefs media on progress in Grade 1 and Grade 8 learner placements for 2026, 30 Nov

Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, will on Sunday, 30 November 2025, brief the public on the latest progress regarding Grade 1 and Grade 8 learner placements for the 2026 academic year through the Gauteng Online Admissions system.

The MEC’s update will also outline how the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examinations were conducted across Gauteng. 

Members of the media may attend as follows:

Date: Sunday, 30 November 2025
Time: 10:00 AM
Venue: King Edward VII School, 44 St Patrick Rd, Houghton, Johannesburg

For more information, contact:

Gauteng Department of Education’s Spokesperson, Steve Mabona 
Cell: 072 574 3860 

Spokesperson for Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane, Xolani Mkhwemte 
Cell: 084 513 9285

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MEC Matome Chiloane briefs media on progress in Grade 1 and Grade 8 learner placements for 2026, 30 Nov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more