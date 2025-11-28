Anti-Acne Serum Market 2025 Trends: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026., Claims AMR

On the basis of distribution channel, the online segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the anti-acne serum market forecast.

the global anti-acne serum market was valued at $810.2 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.90% from 2019 to 2026.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Anti-Acne Serum Market by Gender (Male and Female) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global anti-acne serum industry garnered $810.2 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026.Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesSurge in number of beauty-conscious customers, rise in demand for anti-acne serum among women, and major marketing strategies adopted by manufacturers drive the growth of the global anti-acne serum market. However, availability of advanced beauty treatments hinders the market growth. On the other hand, innovative strategies adopted for social media marketing and inclination of men toward using anti-acne serum create numerous opportunities.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6296 The female segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBased on nature, the female segment held the highest market share in the global anti-acne serum market, accounting for more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to majority of women population being beauty conscious and their inclination toward fixing skin abnormalities frequently. The research also analyzes the male segment.The offline segment to maintain its lead position by 2026Based on distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total share of the global anti-acne serum market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the ease in availability of anti-acne products at affordable prices. However, the online segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in Internet penetration across the world and innovative marketing strategies adopted by market players.North America to grow at the fastest rateBased on region, North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to rise in trend of health and wellness in the U.S. and increase in inclination toward healthy and glowing skin over good looks. On the other hand, Europe held the highest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the global anti-acne serum market, and will maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to high adoption of these products for incurring blemishes or skin breakouts by Europeans.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6296 Leading market playersMurad Europe Ltd.PCA SkinGM CollinUlta Beauty, Inc. (Mario Badescu)iS ClinicalClinique Laboratories LLCDermstore LLCGlossier, Inc.Sunday RileyEstée Lauder𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐒 :-𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/handheld-fans-market-A17759 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-rehabilitation-products-market-A16857

