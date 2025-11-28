Regenerated Cellulose Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Regenerated Cellulose Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Regenerated Cellulose Market Through 2025?

There has been considerable expansion in the regenerated cellulose market recently. It is projected to rise from a worth of $16.2 billion in 2024 to $17.62 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The past growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for sustainable fibers, a transition from synthetic to natural fibers, trends in the fashion and textile industry, market acceptance, and an increased need in a variety of applications.

In the subsequent years, the market size for regenerated cellulose is predicted to witness notable growth and is anticipated to reach a value of $25.13 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This growth during the projection period can be traced back to factors such as focus on sustainability, firm environmental laws, inclination towards green products among consumers, efforts towards a circular economy, and transforming trends in the textile industry. The forecast period is also expected to see prominent trends such as initiatives aimed at reducing waste, collaborations in material innovation, organizational goals focused on sustainability, pioneering applications, and rising consumer consciousness.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Regenerated Cellulose Market?

The escalating worldwide necessity for environmentally friendly fabrics is forecasted to boost the expansion of the regenerated cellulose market in the future. Eco-friendly textiles are crafted from materials that are cultivated in an environmentally responsible way, free from the application of harmful chemicals and pesticides. Regenerated cellulose is one such substance that is reshaped by altering ordinary cellulose to a dissolvable cellulosic derivative and then reestablishing it either into a fiber or a film. As an example, TheRoundup, an American web platform dedicated to raising ecological consciousness and sustainability in everyday life, disclosed in July 2023 that the worldwide annual sales of eco-friendly attire are projected to surge by $1,574.2 million by 2025. Consequently, this growing global appetite for environmentally-friendly textiles is fuelling the surge of the regenerated cellulose market.

Which Players Dominate The Regenerated Cellulose Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Regenerated Cellulose include:

• Natureworks LLC

• Bio-On SRL

• BASE SE

• Tianan Plantic Technologies Limited

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• CFF GmbH & Co. K.G.

• Grasim Industries Limited

• Kelheim Fibres GmbH

• Lenzing AG

• Corbion NV

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Regenerated Cellulose Market?

A key developing trend in the regenerated cellulose market is the utilization of novel technologies for production and dissolution. In order to maintain their market standing, prominent industry players are innovating with technologies and products that offer lower carbon emissions, by recycling unwanted clothes and textile waste into regenerated cellulose, and using ionic liquids (ILs) as solvents for producing regenerated cellulose fibers, among others. For instance, in March 2022, Japan’s Polyplastics Co., Ltd. launched its specially designed regenerated cellulose fiber product, PLASTRON LFT. Being ecologically responsible, PLASTRON LFT promotes weight reduction and durability, helping producers to diminish their environmental footprint while meeting modern sustainability needs. Research on using eco-responsible resins containing organic fibers, starch, wood powder, and other plant-based and natural mineral filler components is being conducted for wider application possibilities. Despite its potential for reducing CO2 emissions, the lack of strength in cellulose poses a challenge. However, Polyplastics has addressed this by creating LFT resins that exhibit an exceptional balance of physical properties using regenerated cellulose. This regenerated cellulose refers to natural cellulose that has been converted into continuous fibers through wet-spinning.

Global Regenerated Cellulose Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The regenerated cellulose market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fiber, Film

2) By Manufacturing Source: Viscose, Cuprammonium, N-ethyl-Morpholine-N-Oxide (NMMO)

3) By End Use Industry: Fabric, Automotive, Agriculture, Packaging, Other End Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Fiber: Viscose Fiber, Lyocell Fiber, Modal Fiber

2) By Film: Cellophane Film, Acetate Film, Specialty Regenerated Cellulose Films

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Regenerated Cellulose Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in the Regenerated Cellulose industry and is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth for the upcoming years. The report includes data from distinct regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

