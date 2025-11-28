Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market CAGR to be at 7.4% from 2025 to 2029 | $6.2 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Refrigeration Insulation Materials Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market?

The market for refrigeration insulation materials has seen a robust expansion in the past few years. The market value is projected to rise from $4.4 billion in 2024 to $4.66 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Factors contributing to this substantial growth in the historical period include energy efficiency regulations, the burgeoning refrigeration industry, environmental regulations, heightened consumer awareness, developments in commercial and industrial construction, and advancements in cold chain logistics.

In the forthcoming years, a significant expansion is anticipated in the refrigeration insulation materials market. The market value is projected to reach $6.2 billion in the year 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Factors contributing to this projected growth during the forecast period include the globalisation of food supply chains, attention towards sustainable insulation, increased consumption of frozen and chilled foods, governmental incentives, and the rise of e-commerce. The period is also expected to witness various trends like advancements in aerogel insulation, personalized and prefab solutions, application of nanotechnology, intelligent building technologies, and technological breakthroughs.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market?

A surge in the need for frozen food is anticipated to boost the market for refrigeration insulation materials. Frozen food is defined as food that has been exposed to freezing - a preservation technique that involves lowering the food's temperature below its freezing point, typically around -18 degrees Celsius (0 degrees Fahrenheit). The growing demand for frozen food is credited to its ease of use, extended shelf life, and the ability to maintain its nutritional content, making it an attractive option for customers who are pressed for time and looking for quick, simple meal choices. Refrigeration insulation plays a crucial part in promoting the growth of the frozen food industry by improving energy efficiency, reducing operational costs, and maintaining the quality of the products. It is essential for catering to consumer needs for easily accessible food choices. As per the American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI), a not-for-profit organization from the US, there was a significant 8.6% increase in frozen food sales in the United States, amounting to a total of $72.2 billion in 2022. Hence, the escalating demand for frozen food is expected to fuel the growth of the Refrigeration insulation materials market in the future.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market?

Major players in the Refrigeration Insulation Materials include:

• Armacell International GmbH

• BASF SE

• Johns Manville Corp.

• Kingspan Group plc

• L'Isolante K-Flex S.p.A.

• Lydall Inc.

• Morgan Advanced Materials plc

• NMC SA

• Owens Corning Fiberglass Company

• Rinac India Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market?

One pivotal trend gaining traction in the refrigeration insulation materials market is product innovations. Prominent players in the market are introducing unique products to maintain their market presence. For instance, in May 2022, Honeywell International Inc., an engineering and technology firm based in the U.S., unveiled an innovative hydro fluoro olefin (HFO)-based refrigerant, named Solstice 456A for the European automotive aftermarket. This fresh technology can potentially slash the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of current vehicle air conditioning systems by over 50%. Solstice 456A is a convenient, and inexpensive retrofit service solution for vehicles created before 2017. This product is instrumental in addressing the demands of vehicle owners and car repair shops in light of prevailing EU climate-related regulations. The product range comprises refrigerants for supermarkets, car and truck air conditioning, insulation blowing agents, personal and household care propellants, and cleaning solution solvents, enabling customers to lessen greenhouse gas emissions and enhance energy efficiency without compromising the performance of the end product.

What Segments Are Covered In The Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market Report?

The refrigeration insulation materials market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Elastomeric Foam, PU And PIR, Polystyrene Foam, Fiberglass, Phenolic Foam, Other Types

2) By Applications: Commercial, Industrial, Cryogenic, Refrigerated Transportation

3) By End-Use Industry: Food And Beverage, Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals, Oil And Gas And Petrochemicals, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Elastomeric Foam: Closed Cell Elastomeric Foam, Open Cell Elastomeric Foam

2) By PU And PIR (Polyurethane And Polyisocyanurate): Rigid PU Foam, Flexible PU Foam, PIR Foam

3) By Polystyrene Foam: Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

4) By Fiberglass: Batts And Rolls, Rigid Fiberglass Boards

5) By Phenolic Foam: Rigid Phenolic Foam, Flexible Phenolic Foam

6) By Other Types: Aerogel, Cellulose Insulation

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market?

In 2024, Europe led the market for refrigeration insulation materials. It is highlighted for potential growth. The market report encapsulates regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

