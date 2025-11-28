Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $5.6 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

Foot Orthotic Insoles Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for foot orthotic insoles has seen substantial growth recently. The market value is expected to rise from $3.82 billion in 2024 to $4.08 billion in 2025, signalling a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth observed in the historic period is a result of advancements in medical podiatry, innovation in material technology, influence of sports medicine, health-conscious consumer behaviors, and the amalgamation of fashion and functionality.

The market for foot orthotic insoles is predicted to experience substantial expansion in the coming years, reaching a market value of $5.6 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This growth over the forecast period is driven by factors such as an increase in chronic health conditions, the expansion of e-commerce, the impact of an ageing population, the emergence of fashionable and practical designs, recommendations from the medical community, and trends in athletics and fitness. Notable trends for the forecast period encompass endorsements from medical professionals, the melding of fashion and comfort, expansion in the sports and fitness market, an emphasis on customization and personalization, and innovations in material science.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market?

The growing incidence of diabetes is predicted to spur the expansion of the foot orthotic insoles market. Diabetes, a persistent metabolic disorder characterized by elevated blood sugar levels, can gravely impact the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves over time. Foot orthotic insoles are necessary for the management of diabetes-affected feet that have suffered from conditions like Charcot arthropathy and foot ulcers. As a result, an increase in diabetes rates will boost the demand for foot orthotic insoles. For example, The British Diabetic Association reported in May 2024 that in the UK, nearly 4.4 million people were diagnosed with diabetes in the span of 2022-23, with about 90% having type 2, 8% having type 1, and 2% having other forms, while a 3.7% increase in cases was seen in the South East Coast and London region, amounting to 870,510 between 2021/22 and 2022/23. Therefore, the foot orthotic insoles market is being propelled by the growing incidence of diabetes.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Foot Orthotic Insoles Market?

Major players in the Foot Orthotic Insoles include:

• Hanger Inc.

• Implus LLC

• Footbalance Systems Ltd.

• Thuasne SAS

• Foot Science International

• Aetrex Worldwide Inc.

• Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd.

• DJO Global Inc.

• Acor Orthopedic Inc.

• Algeo Limited.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Foot Orthotic Insoles Market?

A key trend emerging in the foot orthotic insoles market is the drive towards product innovation. Major market players are concentrating on the creation of innovative products to maintain their market dominance. For instance, New Balance, an American-based sports footwear and apparel manufacturer, unveiled a new product in May 2022 – casual therapeutic cushion insoles, shaped by Superfeet. This unique casual therapeutic cushion insole is characterized by its design, incorporating ultra-soft foam that molds to the foot, offering relief for those with sensitive feet. The flexible construction and heel-to-toe cushioning of the insoles provide foot support during movement and alleviate discomfort. The insoles are made with hypoallergenic materials, making them suitable for sensitive skin.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Growth

The foot orthotic insoles market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Prefabricated, Customized

2) By Material: Thermoplastics, Polyethylene Foams, Leather, Cork, Composite Carbon Fibers, Ethylene-vinyl Acetate, Gel, Other Materials

3) By Application: Medical, Sports And Athletics, Personal

4) By Distribution Channel: Drug Stores, Hospitals And Specialty Clinics, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Prefabricated: Over-The-Counter Insoles, Arch Support Insoles, Sports Insoles

2) By Customized: Custom-Molded Insoles, Prescription Insoles, 3D-Printed Insoles

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Foot Orthotic Insoles Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the foot orthotic insoles market. The forecast predicts growth for this region. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

