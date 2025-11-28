Polymer Foam Market Set to Reach $148.69 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Polymer Foam Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Polymer Foam Market Through 2025?

The size of the polymer foam market has seen a consistent expansion in the past few years. The market value is projected to swell from $112.76 billion in 2024 to reach $118.04 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. This rising trend during the historic period is primarily due to the development in the construction and building sector, the increasing demand for consumer electronics, growth in the aerospace industry, its escalating usage in furniture and bedding, as well as in the medical and healthcare sectors.

Expectations are high for significant expansion in the polymer foam market over the next few years. The market is predicted to reach a value of $148.69 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This predicted growth in the estimated period is due to factors such as urban advancement in emerging regions, focus on non-perishable and eco-friendly polymer foams, dedication to construction resilient to catastrophes, and high demand for high-performing insulation in parallel to energy efficiency initiatives. The upcoming period will see key trends like the evolution of polymer foam technologies, flexible foam product innovation, integration of nanotechnology, end-user customized solutions, and incorporation of intelligent packaging solutions.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Polymer Foam Market?

The expansion in building and construction projects is anticipated to spur the growth of the polymer foam market. These include manufacturing and trade activities linked to infrastructure development, refurbishment, repair, and maintenance. Activities such as the construction of structures and putting together infrastructure on-site are involved. Polymer, used for insulation, roofing, and as a sealant in construction, assists in the insulation and air-sealing of buildings and enhances their strength. Thus, a rise in construction activities suggests a boost in the market. For example, the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported an increase in annual new construction orders by 11.4% in 2022 compared to 2021, reaching an all-time high of £80.837 billion ($102.16 billion). Thus, the polymer foam market is being propelled by the escalation in building and construction activities.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Polymer Foam Market?

Major players in the Polymer Foam include:

• Sealed Air Corporation

• Arkema Group

• Armacell International SA

• Borealis AG

• Polymer Technologies Inc

• Zotefoams plc

• Synthos S A

• BASF SE

• KANEKA CORPORATION

• Toray Industries Inc

What Are The Top Trends In The Polymer Foam Industry?

Leading-edge product developments are emerging as a significant trend in the polymer foam market. Key businesses in this market are honing their competitive edge by innovating expandable and programmable polymer foam, such as those made with electron beam cross-linking, recycled materials and more. For example, in October 2023, Covestro and Selena, a construction chemical manufacturer based in Poland, announced the release of bio-attributed polyurethane (PU) foams. These foams, designed specifically for thermal insulation purposes, utilise renewable raw materials, thereby cutting down carbon emissions linked with conventional insulation products. The novel bio-attributed PU foams excel in terms of thermal functionality, thereby boosting energy conservation in buildings.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Polymer Foam Market

The polymer foam market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Polyurethane Foam, Polystyrene Foam, PVC Foam, Phenolic Foam, Polyolefin Foam, Melamine Foam, Other Types

2) By Form: Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam

3) By Application: Packaging, Building And Construction, Furniture And Bedding, Automotive, Rail, Wind, Marine, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Polyurethane Foam: Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam

2) By Polystyrene Foam: Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

3) By PVC Foam: Rigid PVC Foam, Flexible PVC Foam

4) By Phenolic Foam: Rigid Phenolic Foam

5) By Polyolefin Foam: Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Foam, High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Foam

6) By Melamine Foam: Standard Melamine Foam, Melamine Foam With Additives

7) By Other Types: Composite Foams, Specialty Foams

Global Polymer Foam Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the market for polymer foam, and it is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the projected period. Other regions analyzed in the polymer foam market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

