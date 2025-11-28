Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Worth?

The market size for post-consumer recycled plastics has seen significant expansion in the past few years. It's projected to surge from $15.96 billion in 2024 to $16.84 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Factors contributing to past development include corporate sustainability measures, customer preference for eco-friendly products, voluntary actions within the industry, enhanced facilities for collecting plastic waste, lesser reliance on new plastics, and financial incentives that promote recycling.

The market for post-consumer recycled plastics is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $21.29 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The projected growth during this period is attributed to various factors such as heightened concerns around global plastic waste, implementation of extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs, green labelling and certification, consumer awareness campaigns and advocacy, enhancement of collection facilities, and the impact of global sustainability objectives. The increase in consciousness about plastic pollution, advancements in recycling technologies, governmental legislation and policies, emphasis on creating closed-loop recycling systems, the establishment of PCR content norms, value chain synergies, and financial encouragements for recycling are the predominant trends for the anticipated period.

Download a free sample of the post-consumer recycled plastics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8096&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market?

The surge in non-residential construction projects is likely to accelerate the expansion of the post-consumer recycled plastics market. Non-residential construction pertains to either permanent or temporary structures which aren't purposed for personal use. These structures extensively use recycled plastics as replacement materials owing to their environmental sustainability and low emissions. They can be used in making green concrete or as alternate materials for steel and bricks. For instance, data from ConstructConnect, a reputable construction information and project insights provider, revealed a significant rise in non-residential building construction spending in April 2023. The data showed a 17.5% upturn in spending from the start of the year, with the manufacturing and lodging sectors witnessing the most substantial growth rates. In particular, manufacturing construction soared by 53%, while lodging construction grew by 38.8%. These figures demonstrate an overarching trend in non-residential development which caters to a growing necessity in commercial, industrial, and public infrastructure projects. Hence, the increasing need for non-residential construction projects is responsible for pushing the post-consumer recycled plastics market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market?

Major players in the Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics include:

• Veolia Environnement SA

• Suez SA

• Biffa PLC

• DS Smith PLC

• Genpak LLC

• Envision Plastics Industries LLC

• Multiplast Systems Inc.

• KW Plastics Inc.

• Clear Path Recycling LLC

• Jayplas

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market In The Globe?

Progress in technology is a significant influence in the market of post-consumer recycled plastics. Mainstream businesses involved in this market are centering their efforts on inventing novel technological approaches that can accommodate diverse elements. This is boosting the progression of technologies such as AI-powered categorization, thereby advancing the circular economy for recycled plastics. For instance, in October 2022, a firm based in Colorado called AMP Robotics that offers AI-powered recycling solutions, introduced an AI-centric system designed to deal with the recovery of film and flexible packaging. This breakthrough tackles the hurdles of sorting pliable plastics, which are traditionally seen as challenging to recycle due to their light weight and flexible nature. AMP's system utilizes advanced machine learning algorithms to identify, pick, and classify film and flexible packaging materials found in mixed recycling streams, thereby significantly enhancing material recovery rates along with operational efficiency for recycling facilities.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Share?

The post-consumer recycled plastics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Polypropylene (PP), Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane (PUR), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Other Types

2) By Service: Collection And Transportation, Recycling, Incineration, Landfill

3) By End-Use: Packaging, Building And Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Furniture, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Polypropylene (PP): Homopolymer PP, Copolymer PP

2) By Polystyrene (PS): General Purpose PS, High-Impact PS

3) By Polyethylene (PE): Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

4) By Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC): Rigid PVC, Flexible PVC

5) By Polyurethane (PUR): Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam

6) By Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET): Clear PET, Colored PET

7) By Other Types: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polycarbonate (PC), Nylon (PA)

View the full post-consumer recycled plastics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/post-consumer-recycled-plastics-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the post-consumer recycled plastics market and North America is predicted to witness the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The report encapsulates the post-consumer recycled plastics market across several regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Engineering Plastics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/engineering-plastics-global-market-report

Medical Plastics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-plastics-global-market-report

Antimicrobial Plastics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antimicrobial-plastics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.