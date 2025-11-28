Phenolic Panel Market Anticipated to Grow at 8.6% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Phenolic Panel Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Phenolic Panel Market In 2025?

In recent times, the phenolic panel market has seen robust growth. The market size, which is projected to go up from $3.62 billion in 2024 to $3.88 billion in 2025, is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The driving factors for the growth observed in the historic period are its escalating utilization in architectural purposes, widening awareness about fire safety, sustainability, environmental issues, the enlargement of commercial areas, and its application in educational and healthcare structures.

In the coming years, the phenolic panel market is poised to experience significant expansion. The market is predicted to reach $5.4 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This progression throughout the forecasted period can be linked to factors like the increase in prefabricated construction, their role in intelligent building systems, preference for lightweight building materials, growth in the hospitality sector, material innovations, and market growth in burgeoning economies. Key trends to be observed during this period encompass design and finish inventiveness, applications adaptability, improvements in manufacturing processes, digital printing tech enhancement, cooperative efforts with architects and designers, and advancements in fire-proof technologies.

Download a free sample of the phenolic panel market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8555&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Phenolic Panel Market?

The expansion of the construction sector is projected to encourage the phenolic panel market's growth. This sector includes the trade and production activities concerning the creation, upkeep, refurbishment, and preservation of infrastructures. Phenolic panels, owing to their adaptability and all-around utility, are taking the place of steel and wooden structures while providing a more extended durability compared to other materials like wood in construction. The Office for National Statistics, a UK-based independent body for official statistics, stated that in June 2024, the monthly construction yield is anticipated to have escalated by 0.5%. This rise was triggered by both new work increase (0.9%) and repair and conservation work (0.1%) in August 2024. Seven of the nine sectors witnessed growth at the industry level, with the non-residential repair and maintenance (rising 3.2%) and private commercial new work (ascending 2.1%) sectors contributing the most. Therefore, the construction industry's growth is the primary factor behind the phenolic panel market's expansion.

Who Are The Key Players In The Phenolic Panel Industry?

Major players in the Phenolic Panel include:

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• ASI Group

• Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc.

• Broadview Holding BV

• Fiberesin Industries Inc.

• Fundermax GmbH

• General Partitions Manufacturing

• Kingspan Group plc.

• Wilsonart International Holdings LLC

• Werzalit of America Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Phenolic Panel Industry?

The surge in urban growth in developing and burgeoning countries is anticipated to be a key driver for the phenolic panels market. This urbanization process, which involves the aggregation of people into confined geographical regions, facilitates the transformation of land for transport, residential, commercial, and industrial purposes. Phenolic panels are instrumental in the construction of robust, energy-efficient building surfaces that also offer aesthetic appeal for residential, industrial and commercial buildings, as well as crowded urban locations. For instance, a UN report from April 2023 projects that India's urban population will surge to 543 million by 2025. Moreover, China's urban populace is predicted to touch 1.05 billion by 2035. Consequently, the swift pace of urbanization in developing and emergent nations will stimulate the phenolic panels market throughout the projection period.

What Segments Are Covered In The Phenolic Panel Market Report?

The phenolic panel market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Sandwich, Plain

2) By Class: Class A, Class B, Other Classes

3) By Application: Interior, Exterior, Furniture, Air Conditioning Duct Panel, Other Applications

4) By End-Use Industry: Construction, Marine, Transportation, Aerospace And Defense, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Sandwich: Insulated Sandwich Panels, Non-Insulated Sandwich Panels

2) By Plain: Laminated Plain Panels, Non-Laminated Plain Panels

View the full phenolic panel market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/phenolic-panel-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Phenolic Panel Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Phenolic Panel market was dominated by Europe. The region predicted to witness the most rapid growth is North America. The Phenolic Panel market report encompasses several regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Phenolic Panel Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-material-and-resins-global-market-report

Specialty Resins Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/specialty-resins-global-market-report

Barrier Resins Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/barrier-resins-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.