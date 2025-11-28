Wooden Household Furniture Market to Exceed US $191.52 Billion by 2029, with 3.7% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Wooden Household Furniture Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Wooden Household Furniture Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent years, the wooden household furniture market size has seen consistent growth. It is projected to increase from $161.42 billion in 2024 to $165.85 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%.

It is forecasted that the market size for wooden household furniture will experience consistent expansion in the upcoming years. By 2029, the market size is anticipated to reach $191.52 billion with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. Factors contributing to this growth over the predicted period include sustainable design practices, e-commerce development, customizable and personalized products, urban growth and compact living conditions, and consumer preference for organic materials. Key trends projected for this period feature ingenious joinery methods, space-efficient solutions, digital demonstration tools, fusion of different materials, designs focused on wellness, and influences from global design trends.

Download a free sample of the wooden household furniture market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9685&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Wooden Household Furniture Market?

The growth of the wooden household furniture market is anticipated to be driven by the escalating demand from the residential sector. This increased interest is a result of the growing global population and urbanization, which are in turn spurring the construction of more residences and subsequently boosting the need for furniture. Wooden household furniture is favoured by many homeowners for its long-lasting nature, adaptability, and visual appeal. For example, the United States Census Bureau, a leading statistical organization based in the US, reported in October 2023 that the amount of privately owned housing units approved by construction permits in February stood at 1,524,000 on a seasonally adjusted yearly basis. This figure represents an increase of 13.8% over the January rate, which was revised to 1,339,000. Consequently, the escalating demand from the residential sector is fuelling the expansion of the wooden household furniture market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Wooden Household Furniture Market?

Major players in the Wooden Household Furniture include:

• Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

• Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

• Herman Miller Inc.

• Steelcase Inc.

• HNI Corporation

• Okamura Corp.

• Durian Industries Limited

• Spacewood Furnishers Pvt. Ltd.

• Greenply Industries Limited

• Haworth Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Wooden Household Furniture Market?

The trend towards product innovation is becoming increasingly prominent in the wooden household furniture industry. With the surge in environmental concerns, many consumers are demanding that their wooden furniture be produced using environmentally-friendly production methods and sustainably sourced materials. Consequently, key players in the market are concentrating on creating green and sustainably-designed wooden furniture. For instance, Silk & Snow, a bedding firm based in Canada, debuted a sustainable furniture range for bedrooms in January 2022. Handcrafted with organic, non-toxic ingredients, this collection is assembled using a straightforward, tool-less Japanese joinery method.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Wooden Household Furniture Market Segments

The wooden household furniture market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Chairs, Tables, Cabinets, Other Products

2) By Wood Type: Hardwood, Softwood

3) By Material: Plywood, Laminates, Medium-Density Fiberboard (MDF), Other Materials

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

5) By Application: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Chairs: Dining Chairs, Lounge Chairs, Office Chairs, Accent Chairs

2) By Tables: Dining Tables, Coffee Tables, Side Tables, Desks

3) By Cabinets: Storage Cabinets, Display Cabinets, Kitchen Cabinets, Bathroom Cabinets

4) By Other Products: Beds, Dressers, Shelves, Benches

View the full wooden household furniture market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wooden-household-furniture-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Wooden Household Furniture Market Landscape?

In 2024, the Wooden Household Furniture market was led by the Asia-Pacific region. The anticipated growth status in this way is also covered in this report. The report provides coverage for several regions including the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Wooden Household Furniture Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Furniture Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/furniture-global-market-report

Home Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-fitness-equipment-global-market-report

Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-health-care-and-residential-nursing-care-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.