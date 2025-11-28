Flexible Pet Care Packaging Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $14.24 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Flexible Pet Care Packaging Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Flexible Pet Care Packaging Market Through 2025?

The market for flexible pet care packaging has seen robust growth in recent years, swelling from $9.06 billion in 2024 to a projected $9.74 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The historical growth can be ascribed to factors such as customer convenience, product uniqueness, sustainability awareness, portability and low weight of the packaging, resealable capabilities, along with safety and tamper-resistance features.

Over the coming years, the flexible pet care packaging market is anticipated to witness substantial growth, with its valuation expected to reach $14.24 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This estimated growth for the forthcoming period is driven by factors such as the increase in high-end pet products, inclination towards environment-friendly materials, emphasis on recyclability, priority to hygiene and preservation of freshness, and the introduction of interactive packaging experiences. Key trending factors in this prediction period comprise pioneering packaging designs, bespoke and personalized options, the advent of digital printing, clarity in labeling, partnerships for fostering innovation, online membership services, and e-commerce packaging resolutions.

Download a free sample of the flexible pet care packaging market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9180&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Flexible Pet Care Packaging Market?

The surge in pet ownership is anticipated to drive the growth of the versatile pet care packaging market in the future. Pet ownership is defined by an individual who has a dog, cat, or other domestic pet in their possession or ownership. Demographic changes and higher-income levels are leading more individuals to adopt dogs, subsequently stimulating the demand for pet care items and their packaging. For instance, Animal Medicines Australia, a non-governmental organization based in Australia, reported in November 2022 that pet ownership in Australia had seen significant growth, standing at 28,730.8 in 2022, a rise from 39% in 2021. This represents a 24% increase, underscoring a robust accelerating trend in pet adoption and investment in pet care. Consequently, the increasing trend in pet ownership in the flexible pet care packaging milieu is predicted to power the growth of the flexible pet care packaging market.

Which Players Dominate The Flexible Pet Care Packaging Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Flexible Pet Care Packaging include:

• Amcor plc

• Aptar Group Inc.

• Ardagh Group SA

• Coveris Holdings SA

• Crown Holdings Inc.

• Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

• Mondi Group plc

• ProAmpac LLC

• Sonoco Products Company

• Kendall Packaging Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Flexible Pet Care Packaging Market?

Product innovation is becoming an increasingly popular trend in the flexible pet care packaging market. Many major companies in this market are concentrating on creating unique and fresh products to consolidate their standing in the market. For example, ProMach Inc., an American company specializing in processing and packaging solutions, launched its Pet Care Solutions division in April 2024. This new group will provide a wide array of processing, filling and systems integration solutions specifically crafted for the pet care sector. ProMach's Pet Care Solutions has been created to tackle the unique challenges that come with producing and packaging wet food, kibble, treats and other products to maintain optimal freshness, taste, and durability on the shelf - crucial factors for satisfying meticulous pet owners.

Global Flexible Pet Care Packaging Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The flexible pet care packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Packaging: Cans, Bags And Pouches, Folding Cartons, Tubes, Blister Packs, Plastic Bottles And Jars

2) By Material: Plastic, Paper And Paperboard, Metal, Other Packaging Materials

3) By Application: Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen

4) By End Use: Cats, Dogs, Birds, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Cans: Metal Cans, Aluminum Cans

2) By Bags And Pouches: Stand-Up Pouches, Flat Pouches, Roll Stock Bags

3) By Folding Cartons: Printed Folding Cartons, Unprinted Folding Cartons

4) By Tubes: Squeeze Tubes, Laminated Tubes

5) By Blister Packs: Standard Blister Packs, Child-Resistant Blister Packs

6) By Plastic Bottles And Jars: PET Bottles, HDPE Bottles, Jars With Various Closures

View the full flexible pet care packaging market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flexible-pet-care-packaging-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Flexible Pet Care Packaging Market?

In 2024, North America led the market in flexible pet care packaging. The anticipation is that Asia-Pacific will experience the highest growth rate in this market during the projected period. The report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Flexible Pet Care Packaging Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Pet Food Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-food-global-market-report

Animal Medicine Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-medicine-global-market-report

Insurance Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insurance-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.