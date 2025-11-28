Paper Straw Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Paper Straw Market Size And Growth?

Rapid expansion has been witnessed in the paper straw market in the past few years. The market size is predicted to increase from $1.83 billion in 2024 to $2.07 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. Factors such as environmental awareness, legislative actions, customer choices, business strategies, and media impact have contributed to growth during the historical period.

The market size for paper straws is predicted to see a swift expansion in the forthcoming years, rising to a value of $3.41 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth during the forecast period is due to various factors including global anti-plastic campaigns, growth in applicable industries, increasing consumer knowledge, economic influences, and company's objectives towards sustainability. The major trends for the forecast period encompass increased environmental consciousness, governmental legislations, changes in consumer choices, innovative product development, and initiatives for corporate sustainability.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Paper Straw Market?

Anticipated growth in the paper straw market is largely due to initiatives from governments aiming to eradicate plastic usage. These initiatives, taken on both a national and international scale, are designed to curb plastic consumption and address the environmental concerns it brings about. These government-led efforts to curtail the application of plastic straws have spurred the demand for paper straws, resulting in a decrease in plastic straw usage and promoting a positive environmental change. For example, the Belgium-based European Commission enforced the 'Single-Use Plastics Directive' in September 2022. As per the directive, there should be a 77% individual collection of plastic bottles by 2025, which should rise to 90% by 2029. Also, by 2025, 25% of recycled plastic must be included in PET beverage bottles, which should rise to 30% by 2030. Hence, government initiatives that aim to eliminate plastic usage are crucial in driving the paper straw market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Paper Straw Market?

Major players in the Paper Straw market include:

• Charta Global Inc.

• Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd.

• Huhtamaki Oyj

• Hoffmaster Group Inc.

• Transcend Packaging Ltd.

• BioPak UK Ltd.

• Bygreen Paperpack

• Fuling Global Inc.

• Yutong Eco-Technology (Suqian) Co. Ltd.

• Tipi Straws

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Paper Straw Market In The Globe?

Leading players within the paper straw industry are zeroing in on the creation of top-tier materials to elevate resistance, sustainability, and client allure, in response to the growing call for environmentally friendly substitutes to plastic straws. High-caliber materials denote high-end substances that provide superior execution, toughness, and sustainability, frequently amplifying a product's functionality and attractiveness. For example, ROCEDC (Rochester Economic Development Corp.), a US entity primarily involved in economic growth and local business support, introduced Roc Paper Straws in September 2022. Roc Paper Straws are crafted from sturdier food-grade paper, incorporating food-safe adhesive and coloring that guarantees they do not rapidly break down. They are free from injurious chemicals (PFAS-free) and intended to be biodegradable and compostable.

How Is The Paper Straw Market Segmented?

The paper straw market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Printed, Non-printed

2) By Material: Virgin paper, Recycled paper

3) By Length: <5.75 inches, 5.75-7.75 inches, 7.75-8.5 inches, 8.5-10.5 inches, >10.5 inches

4) By Sales Channel: Manufacturers, Distributers, Retailers, E-Retail

5) By End-User: Foodservice, Institutional, Household

Subsegments:

1) By Printed: Custom Printed Paper Straws, Pre-Printed Design Paper Straws

2) By Non-Printed: Plain Non-Printed Paper Straws, Color Non-Printed Paper Straws

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Paper Straw Market?

In 2024, Europe led the paper straw market and is projected to grow. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

