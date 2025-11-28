Manzo by Ballinco Design Team Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards

Manzo

Ballinco Design Team's Manzo Collection Receives Prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Furniture Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious and well-recognized awards in the field of furniture design, has announced Ballinco Design Team 's Manzo collection as the recipient of the Silver A' Design Award in the Furniture Design category. This highly respected recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by the Manzo collection within the competitive furniture industry.The Silver A' Furniture Design Award holds significant relevance for both the winning entity and the broader furniture industry. By receiving this accolade, Ballinco Design Team's Manzo collection sets a new standard for contemporary furniture design, showcasing the potential for combining natural inspiration with modern aesthetics and functionality. This recognition not only validates the design team's approach but also inspires other industry professionals and consumers to explore innovative furniture solutions that enhance living spaces.The Manzo collection by Ballinco Design Team stands out for its unique fusion of Japanese philosophy and modern design principles. Each piece in the collection draws inspiration from the interplay of light and shadow found in nature, creating a harmonious balance between materials and form. The collection's distinctive feature lies in its ability to allow each element to maintain its individuality while contributing to the overall beauty of the composition. This design approach results in furniture that is both visually striking and highly functional, catering to the needs of contemporary living environments.Winning the Silver A' Furniture Design Award serves as a catalyst for Ballinco Design Team to continue pushing the boundaries of furniture design. This recognition validates their design philosophy and encourages them to further explore the intersection of nature, aesthetics, and functionality in future projects. By setting a new benchmark with the Manzo collection, Ballinco Design Team aims to inspire the furniture industry as a whole, fostering a greater appreciation for designs that seamlessly blend form and function while respecting the natural world.Manzo was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of Mohammad Ali Honardoust, who served as the Design Director, and Mohammad Ali Pourshakouri, a key member of the design team. Together, they explored various materials and forms to create a collection that pushes the boundaries of furniture design while prioritizing practicality and user experience.Interested parties may learn more about the Manzo collection and its designers at:About Ballinco Design TeamBallinco Design Team is the furniture design division of Ballinco, dedicated to creating innovative, functional, and narrative-driven pieces. Led by Design Director Mohammad Ali Honardoust, the team focuses on merging craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics to develop distinctive, manufacturable furniture. Designer Mohammad Ali Pourshakouri, along with the team, explores materials and forms to push the boundaries of furniture design while ensuring practicality and user experience. Through a process-driven approach, Ballinco Design Team contributes to shaping modern living environments with thoughtful and enduring designs.About BallincoBallinco is a collection of experiences, connections and memories that become a reason for our customers to choose a product and its services. All our efforts at Ballinco are to design and produce products with higher and more lasting qualities, in addition to looking at the customer, we also respect nature and our earth.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Furniture Design category. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. The selection process involves a blind peer review by an expert jury panel, who evaluate entries based on criteria such as innovative use of materials, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality, durability, sustainability, originality, production efficiency, space optimization, adaptive design, cultural relevance, inclusivity, technological integration, craftsmanship, and user experience enhancement. Winning the Silver A' Design Award in Furniture Design is a testament to a designer's exceptional skill, creativity, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of the field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across various industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award aims to motivate designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from visionary furniture designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. By participating, entrants gain exposure, recognition, and the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the furniture industry. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Winning an A' Design Award not only honors the creative minds behind these pioneering designs but also promotes a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at: https://furniture-design-competition.com

