Building Acoustic Insulation Market to Expand at a 7.1% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $14.09 Billion

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Building Acoustic Insulation Market Worth?

There has been significant growth in the size of the building acoustic insulation market in the past years. Projection shows an increase from $9.98 billion in 2024 to $10.73 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historic period include the rise in urbanization and infrastructure development, the increasing demand for noise-free living areas, heightened awareness of noise pollution, and the expansion of residential and commercial construction projects. This upward trend is further propelled by the government's increased emphasis on building standards.

The market for building acoustic insulation is set to witness robust growth in the coming few years, expanding to $14.10 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 7.1%. This predicted increase for the forecast period is due to the increasing focus on energy efficiency and acoustical quality of buildings, higher investment in intelligent building technologies, a surge in demand for environmentally friendly acoustic insulation options, growth in commercial real estate projects, and rising popularity of green building protocols and certification. Anticipated trends for the forecast period include advances in insulation material technologies, technological integration with other building infrastructures, progress in regulations regarding noise and building standards, enhancements in lightweight and user-friendly installation methods, and rising consciousness about health and wellness.

What Are The Factors Driving The Building Acoustic Insulation Market?

The building acoustic insulation market growth is predicted to be driven by the rising occurrence of green building initiatives and certifications. These programs and standards advocate for sustainable, energy-efficient, environmentally friendly construction and building operations. The expansion of green building initiatives and certifications is fueled by increased environmental consciousness that targets the reduction of energy consumption, carbon emissions, and supports sustainable construction. This can be achieved with the help of building acoustic insulation which not only increases energy efficiency by improving thermal and sound insulation but enhances comfort for occupants and contributes to standards for sustainable, high-performance buildings. For example, the Green Building Council, a non-profit organization based in the US, reported in July 2024 that more than 46,000 residential projects received leadership in energy and environmental design (LEED) green building certification. This represents a 5% increase in new registrations in comparison to 2023. Therefore, the rising trend of green building initiatives and certifications is fuelling the growth of the building acoustic insulation market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Building Acoustic Insulation Market?

Major players in the Building Acoustic Insulation Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Holcim Ltd.

• Autex Industries Ltd.

• Knauf Gips KG

• Owens Corning

• Kingspan Group plc

• Huntsman Corporation

• Rockwool International A/S

• Trelleborg AB

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Building Acoustic Insulation Market In The Globe?

Leading firms involved in the building acoustic insulation industry are prioritizing the creation of innovative technologies such as low-frequency sound insulation. This aims to improve noise reduction effectiveness and cater to the increasing call for sustainable, high-performance, and energy-efficient building solutions. Low-frequency sound insulation pertains to materials or systems that aim to diminish or block sound waves at low frequencies, normally less than 250 Hz. These often result in vibrations and structural noise within structures. For example, TIKIDAN, a manufacturer based in India, in September 2025, introduced modern acoustic insulation systems known as M.A.D. and Impactodan. These were designed to minimize airborne, impact, and footfall noise in a range of settings like homes, offices, and institutional areas. These high-performance, sheet-based solutions are ideal for installation on floors, walls, and ceilings. Specifically built to soak up low-frequency sounds and structural vibrations, these solutions play a key role in decreasing environmental noise, contributing to improved indoor comfort and the overall quality of life.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Building Acoustic Insulation Market Share?

The building acoustic insulation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Glass Wool, Rock Wool, Foamed Plastic, Other Products

2) By Installation Method: Adhesive, Mechanical Fasteners, Spray Foam

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct, Distributors And Wholesalers, Online, Retail

4) By Application: Walls, Ceilings, Floors, Doors, Windows

5) By End User: Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Glass Wool: Blanket Rolls, Loose Fill, Rigid Boards

2) By Rock Wool: Slabs Or Boards, Pipe Sections, Loose Fill

3) By Foamed Plastic: Polyurethane Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Polyethylene Foam

4) By Other Products: Mineral Fiber Panels, Cotton Fiber Insulation, Cellulose Insulation

What Are The Regional Trends In The Building Acoustic Insulation Market?

In the 2025 Building Acoustic Insulation Global Market Report, North America is identified as the market leader for the year 2024. The report provides coverage for various regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The anticipated growth trajectory for the North American market is also laid out.

