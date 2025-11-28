Nomad by Yetong Xin and Muwen Li Wins Silver in A' Movie and Film Industry Awards

Nomad by Yetong Xin and Muwen Li

Innovative Sci-Fi Animation Short Recognized for Its Unique Blend of Nature and Technology, Envisioning a Sustainable Future City

The A' Design Award has announced Nomad by Yetong Xin and Muwen Li as the winner of the Silver A' Movie, Video and Animation Design Award. This remarkable achievement positions Nomad as a standout work within the Movie industry, celebrated for its innovative approach to depicting a future city that harmonizes with nature.Nomad's recognition by the A' Movie, Video and Animation Design Award underscores its relevance to the Movie industry and its potential to inspire sustainable design practices. By showcasing a biomimetic approach that seamlessly integrates advanced technology with natural elements, Nomad offers a compelling vision of how cities can coexist harmoniously with the environment. This award not only validates the significance of the project but also highlights its potential to influence future trends in urban design and filmmaking.What sets Nomad apart is its unique mechanical design, which combines a mechanical structure with natural materials instead of relying solely on metal. This approach creates a sense of vitality that engages the audience and enhances their immersive experience. The seamless blend of organic and mechanical elements evokes a feeling of balance, inviting viewers into a world where technology and nature coexist in perfect harmony. Through its visually striking and thought-provoking narrative, Nomad challenges conventional notions of future cities and inspires a more sustainable approach to urban development.The Silver A' Movie, Video and Animation Design Award serves as a testament to the exceptional talent and dedication of the Nomad team. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects that push the boundaries of sustainable design and filmmaking, encouraging the industry to explore innovative ways of addressing environmental challenges. As Nomad continues to captivate audiences and spark conversations about the relationship between humans and nature, it sets a new standard for the Movie industry, demonstrating the power of design to drive positive change.Nomad was brought to life by a talented team of creators, including Yetong Xin, who directed the project and contributed as a 3D artist, and Muwen Li, who served as the co-author. The music was composed by Yicheng Zhu and Zuochu Liu, while the sound design was handled by JoNine Liu. Gabriela Bila Advincula provided the captivating voice acting that breathed life into the characters.About Yetong Xin and Muwen LiYetong Xin is a director and 3D artist specializing in 3D visuals, motion design, AIGC, XR technologies, and human-computer interaction. Her work integrates computer graphics (CG), AI-generated content, and immersive technology, spanning animation, interactive installations, architectural projections, and new media experiences. Through her creations, she explores the convergence of the virtual and real, challenging perceptions of identity, space, and reality. Yetong Xin and Muwen Li are based in the United States of America. 