Fun Community Project by Meng Shenhui Wins Silver in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Fun Community Project by Meng Shenhui

Meng Shenhui's Innovative Visual Design Recognized for Excellence by International Jury Panel

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Fun Community Project by Meng Shenhui as a Silver winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Fun Community Project within the graphic design industry, positioning it as a noteworthy and innovative visual design.Fun Community Project's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the graphic industry. By seamlessly integrating art into community life, the visual design aligns with the growing demand for design that enhances public spaces and fosters community engagement. The project's innovative approach to combining playful typography, abstract artistic graphics, and vibrant colors demonstrates its alignment with advanced graphic design standards and practices.The Silver A' Design Award acknowledges Fun Community Project's unique features and benefits, which set it apart in the market. The design's strong visual impact, achieved through the use of interesting fonts, abstract graphics, and bright, warm colors, quickly captures audience attention. The series of trendy material designs enhances interactivity and strengthens the power of image communication, showcasing the design's functionality and aesthetic appeal.This recognition from the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award serves as motivation for Meng Shenhui and their team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. The award inspires the brand to further explore the possibilities of integrating art and design into public spaces, fostering community development through creative visual communication.Interested parties may learn more at:About Meng ShenhuiMeng Shenhui, CEO/Art Director of Shenzhen CM Design, is a highly accomplished designer from China. With a doctorate in Design and a background from the Central Academy of Fine Arts and the University of the Arts Berlin, Shenhui brings a wealth of expertise to his role as Vice Chairman of the Shenzhen Graphic Design Association and Associate Professor at the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts. His works have garnered numerous international design awards and have been exhibited in various countries, solidifying his position as a leading figure in the design industry.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, journalists, and academics, ensures that only the most deserving works are honored with this prestigious title.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award invites visionary designers, pioneering agencies, progressive companies, and influential figures from various industries to showcase their creativity and be acknowledged for their remarkable capabilities. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to gain global recognition, contribute to the advancement of their respective fields, and inspire future trends. The rigorous evaluation process, conducted by a world-class jury panel of experts, ensures that only the most outstanding and innovative designs are celebrated on an international stage.

