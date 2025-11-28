SDI Teaching Building by Meng Shenhui Wins Silver in A' Graphics Industry Awards

SDI Teaching Building

Meng Shenhui's SDI Teaching Building Recognized for Outstanding Visual Design in Graphics Industry by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Meng Shenhui 's "SDI Teaching Building" as the Silver winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the SDI Teaching Building's innovative visual design within the graphic industry.The SDI Teaching Building's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs in the graphic industry. By leveraging large-scale walls, integrating carefully selected fonts, and employing creative text layouts, the design effectively breaks the sense of fragmentation caused by large color blocks within the building, transforming an atmosphere of emptiness and rigidity into a vibrant and engaging space. This approach aligns with the industry's increasing focus on creating immersive and impactful visual experiences in built environments.Meng Shenhui's design for the SDI Teaching Building stands out for its unique blend of functionality and aesthetics. The use of classic German fonts, such as DIN for directional text and Futura for other applications, echoes the German-style teaching model of the creative design academy housed within the building. The innovative layout techniques, including text stacking and color overlapping, add depth and dynamism to the space, creating a visually striking and memorable experience for students and visitors alike.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for the SDI Teaching Building serves as a testament to Meng Shenhui's commitment to excellence and innovation in graphic design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within the Shenzhen CM Design studio, fostering further exploration and pushing the boundaries of visual communication in spatial design. The award also motivates the studio's team to continue striving for excellence, setting new standards for the industry as a whole.Interested parties may learn more at:About Meng ShenhuiMeng Shenhui, CEO/Art Director of Shenzhen CM Design, is a highly accomplished designer from China. With a doctorate in Design and a background from the China Central Academy of Fine Arts and the University of the Arts Berlin, Shenhui has made significant contributions to the field. He currently serves as the vice Chairman of the Shenzhen Graphic Design Association and as an associate professor at the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts. His designs have been exhibited globally, showcasing his talent and expertise in the graphic design industry.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is bestowed upon designs that showcase strong technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity. These designs often incorporate innovative elements and evoke positive emotions, making a significant impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process and pre-established evaluation criteria ensure that only the most deserving works are honored with this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a prestigious competition that welcomes entries from a diverse range of participants, including innovative graphic designers, trailblazing design agencies, forward-thinking companies, and prominent figures in the graphic design and visual communication industries. By taking part in this esteemed award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive international recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional design capabilities. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is an international and juried design competition organized across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate goal of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote outstanding products and projects that benefit society and contribute to creating a better world. Through this recognition, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and drive the cycle of innovation in design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore the jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your own projects, please visit: https://graphicsaward.com

