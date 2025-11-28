Sempoa by New Elegant Co., Ltd. Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards

Sempoa

Innovative lounge chair inspired by the abacus earns prestigious recognition for its unique design and functionality.

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Elegant Co., Ltd. has been honored with the prestigious Silver A' Design Award in the Furniture Design category for their innovative work, "Sempoa." The A' Furniture Design Award is a highly respected recognition within the furniture and design industries, celebrating designs that exemplify excellence, creativity, and innovation. This significant achievement positions Sempoa and New Elegant Co., Ltd. as notable contributors to the advancement of furniture design.The Sempoa lounge chair's unique design and functionality make it highly relevant to current trends and needs within the furniture industry. By incorporating the traditional abacus concept into a modern, ergonomic chair, Sempoa aligns with the growing demand for furniture that combines cultural elements, comfort, and interactive features. This innovative approach offers practical benefits for users seeking both relaxation and a connection to cultural heritage, while also inspiring new possibilities for the industry as a whole.Sempoa stands out in the market through its distinctive blend of traditional inspiration and contemporary functionality. The chair features a backrest with flexible wooden beads mounted on stainless steel rods, allowing them to move and adapt to the user's body, providing a subtle massaging effect. The solid rubberwood frame, formed using bentwood techniques, ensures durability and stability while maintaining an elegant, structured aesthetic. The generous seat area, upholstered in soft velvet fabric, invites users to sit comfortably, even cross-legged, enhancing the overall experience of relaxation and interaction.The recognition bestowed by the Silver A' Design Award serves as motivation for New Elegant Co., Ltd. to continue exploring innovative ways to integrate cultural elements and user-centric features into their furniture designs. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects that prioritize functionality, aesthetics, and cultural relevance, while also setting new standards for the industry. By consistently pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional designs, New Elegant Co., Ltd. aims to establish itself as a leader in creating furniture that enhances user experiences and contributes to the evolution of the field.Sempoa was designed by Director Wei-Liang Chou and Designer Aditya Cipta Sugandha of New Elegant Co., Ltd. Their collaboration and expertise were instrumental in bringing this innovative concept to life.Interested parties may learn more about the Sempoa lounge chair and its designers at:About New Elegant Co., Ltd.New Elegant is a creative studio that integrates diverse disciplines and cultures, marrying design thinking with business networks across countries. They provide end-to-end services, from furniture design and production to quality control, aiming to increase speed and reduce lead times for customers using their product design database. New Elegant Co., Ltd. stays current with the latest technologies to enhance the development of new designs, production methods, and solutions for their clients. Based in Vietnam, the company leverages its international expertise to deliver innovative and high-quality furniture.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is bestowed upon designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit positive emotional responses, and make a significant impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria, ensuring that only the most deserving works are honored with this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in this prestigious competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world by highlighting and celebrating designs that positively impact society. Through this recognition, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that benefit the global community, driving inspiration and advancement in the field of design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://designawardfurniture.com

