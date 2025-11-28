Fitness Equipment Market to Reach US $18.5 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Fitness Equipment Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Fitness Equipment Market?

The steady expansion of the fitness equipment market in the last few years has been impressive. The market, which was valued at $14.43 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $15 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. The surge in the historic span can be ascribed to the economic aspects and disposable income, a rise in accessibility, shifting fitness trends and styles, the growing older populace and health consciousness, and the evolvement of the commercial gym industry.

Predictions suggest a robust expansion in the fitness equipment market, surging to a value of $18.5 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This projected growth can be associated with factors such as the popularity of health and wellness trends, the prevalence of online fitness platforms, emphasis on personalized fitness regimes, the adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly equipment, and integration with health monitoring technologies. Prominent future trends in the market will include the rise of smart and connected fitness equipment, the home fitness revolution, virtual fitness experiences, a strengthened focus on health monitoring, and eco-friendly product designs.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Fitness Equipment Global Market Growth?

As the occurrence of obesity escalates, it is projected to stimulate the expansion of the fitness equipment market. Obesity, a medical condition, enhances the likelihood of various health disorders including heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, and multiple types of cancer. Fitness equipment aids in providing an aerobic workout, elevating heart rate, promoting metabolism, and burning calories for weight loss. For example, the World Health Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations in Switzerland, stated in March 2022 that globally, 650 million adults, 340 million adolescents, and 39 million children are obese. The WHO predicts that by 2025, approximately 167 million obese or overweight adults and children might face health issues. Therefore, the escalating prevalence of obesity is propelling the growth of the fitness equipment market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Fitness Equipment Market?

Major players in the Fitness Equipment include:

• Core Health & Fitness LLC

• Impulse Health Tech Co. Ltd.

• Nautilus Inc.

• Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd.

• Technogym S.p.A

• True Fitness Technology Inc.

• Icon Health & Fitness Inc.

• Peloton Interactive Inc.

• Torque Fitness LLC

• iFIT.com

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Fitness Equipment Market?

The rise of product innovation is becoming a significant trend in the fitness equipment market. Major players in this market are introducing revolutionary products to consolidate their market position. For example, Nautilus Inc., a fitness equipment manufacturing company based in the US, launched the Bowflex BXT8J treadmill with the adaptive JRNY fitness app in September 2022. The treadmill boasts features such as the SoftDrop folding system, transport wheels, and a DualTrack LCD screen with 26 pre-installed workout programs.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Fitness Equipment Market Report?

The fitness equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Strength Training Equipment, Other Equipment

2) By Buyer Type: Individual, Institution, Other Buyer Types

3) By Gender: Male, Female

4) By Application: Weight Loss, Body Building, Physical Fitness, Mental Fitness, Other Applications

5) By End User: Health Clubs Or Gyms, Home Consumer, Hotels, Corporates, Hospital And Medical Centers, Public Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Cardiovascular Training Equipment: Treadmills, Ellipticals, Stationary Bikes, Rowing Machines

2) By Strength Training Equipment: Free Weights, Weight Machines, Resistance Bands, Kettlebells

3) By Other Equipment: Flexibility Equipment, Balance Equipment, Functional Training Equipment

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Fitness Equipment Industry?

In 2024, North America led the market for fitness equipment. It's forecasted that the fastest growth will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region during the predicted period. The report includes analysis of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

